"No one should take the aggressor's unsubstantiated claims at face value": Kallas called Russia's latest accusations against Ukraine a distraction

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
10:25 AM • 4446 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 8316 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 8398 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 9210 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 11217 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 13430 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 26144 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 60912 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41183 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34660 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.3m/s
76%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fireVideoDecember 31, 03:24 AM • 10235 views
Putin signed a law allowing to ignore sentences of international criminal institutions: explanation by the Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 31, 04:01 AM • 5142 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 14395 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 7562 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's order08:33 AM • 3404 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 51219 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 53923 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 48837 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 76107 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 73387 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 964 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 17661 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 60912 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 28768 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 40142 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Film

"No one should take the aggressor's unsubstantiated claims at face value": Kallas called Russia's latest accusations against Ukraine a distraction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas said that Russia's statements about Ukraine's attack on government facilities are a deliberate distraction. She emphasized that Moscow seeks to disrupt the progress of Ukraine and its Western partners towards peace.

"No one should take the aggressor's unsubstantiated claims at face value": Kallas called Russia's latest accusations against Ukraine a distraction

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that Russia's statements about Ukraine targeting key government facilities in Russia are a deliberate distraction, UNN reports.

Russia's claim that Ukraine recently targeted key government facilities in Russia is a deliberate distraction. Moscow seeks to disrupt the real progress of Ukraine and its Western partners towards peace.

- emphasized EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in X.

Kallas added:

No one should take at face value the unsubstantiated claims of an aggressor who has indiscriminately attacked Ukraine's infrastructure and civilians since the beginning of the war.


Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on Russia's statements about an alleged "attack on Putin's residence." He noted that Russia has still not provided any credible evidence for its accusations against Ukraine of an alleged "attack on Putin's residence," "and will not, because there is none, such an attack did not happen." Sybiha also noted that "with disappointment and concern, we noted the statements of the Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides, which expressed their concern about an attack that did not happen."

"It is for this reason that the Russians invented the mystification about the attack on the residence" - MFA on statements about "Russia's tougher negotiating position"30.12.25, 16:51 • 3484 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Andriy Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine