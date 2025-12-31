"No one should take the aggressor's unsubstantiated claims at face value": Kallas called Russia's latest accusations against Ukraine a distraction

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that Russia's statements about Ukraine targeting key government facilities in Russia are a deliberate distraction, UNN reports.

Russia's claim that Ukraine recently targeted key government facilities in Russia is a deliberate distraction. Moscow seeks to disrupt the real progress of Ukraine and its Western partners towards peace. - emphasized EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in X.

Kallas added:

No one should take at face value the unsubstantiated claims of an aggressor who has indiscriminately attacked Ukraine's infrastructure and civilians since the beginning of the war.



Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha commented on Russia's statements about an alleged "attack on Putin's residence." He noted that Russia has still not provided any credible evidence for its accusations against Ukraine of an alleged "attack on Putin's residence," "and will not, because there is none, such an attack did not happen." Sybiha also noted that "with disappointment and concern, we noted the statements of the Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides, which expressed their concern about an attack that did not happen."

