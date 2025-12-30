"It is for this reason that the Russians invented the mystification about the attack on the residence" - MFA on statements about "Russia's tougher negotiating position"

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, responded to statements about "Russia's tougher negotiating position," writes UNN.

It was for this reason that the Russians invented the mystification about the attack on the residence. All they needed was to create a false (and rather sloppy) excuse for Russia to abandon peace efforts, which have recently accelerated thanks to the active work of Ukraine and the United States. - wrote Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi on X.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha commented on the statements of the Russian Federation about the alleged "attack on Putin's residence." He noted that Russia has still not provided any credible evidence for its accusations against Ukraine of an alleged "attack on Putin's residence," "and will not provide any, because there are none, such an attack did not happen." Sybiha also noted that "with disappointment and concern, we took note of the statements of the Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides, which expressed their concern about an attack that did not happen."