"Not a ceasefire": Trump responded whether Russia would agree to a ceasefire for a referendum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

US President Donald Trump said that Russia would not agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine had to hold a referendum on parts of a peace agreement.

"Not a ceasefire": Trump responded whether Russia would agree to a ceasefire for a referendum

US President Donald Trump responded to whether Russia would agree to a ceasefire, even if it were a long enough period for Ukraine to hold a referendum on parts of a peace agreement, indicating that this is a stumbling block in negotiations, UNN reports with reference to ABC News.

Not a ceasefire. And that's one of the points that we're working on right now. ... He feels that look, you know, they're fighting and to stop and then, if they have to start again, which is a possibility, he doesn't want to be in that position. I understand that position

- Trump said.

Trump said they are "looking for ways we can get around it."

Overall, Trump said the teams are "much closer, perhaps very close" to reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia after speaking with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida on Sunday.

"We had a great meeting. We discussed many things. As you know, I had a great phone call with President Putin that lasted over two hours. We discussed many points, and I really think we are much closer," Trump said.

The US President said they covered "95%" of the issues needed to end the war.

"There are one or two very difficult issues, very difficult issues," Trump said, as reported by the New York Post, calling Donbas, in particular, "an issue they will have to resolve, but I think it's moving in the right direction.

Trump then elaborated on his conversation with European leaders after his bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, noting that it went well.

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for holding the meeting and also noted how close the teams are to reaching a peace agreement.

"We have great achievements, a 20-point peace plan 90% agreed, and US and Ukraine security guarantees 100% agreed. US-Europe-Ukraine security guarantees are almost agreed. The military dimension is 100% agreed. The prosperity plan is being finalized, and we also discussed the sequence of next steps. And we agree that security guarantees are a key milestone in achieving lasting peace, and our teams will continue to work on all aspects," Zelenskyy said.

As the New York Post notes, Trump spoke with Putin before meeting with Zelenskyy and called the conversation "good and very productive." But Trump was reserved when reporters asked him what they discussed, saying only, "We didn't talk about the weather."

The US President also noted that he plans to hold a conversation with Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Earlier on Sunday, when asked by reporters if Putin was serious about peace, given Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine, including dozens of drone strikes across Ukraine overnight, Trump reiterated that he believed Putin was "serious."

"No, he's very serious. I think, you know, I can say that. I think Ukraine has also launched some very strong attacks," Trump said. "Look, the people of Ukraine want this to end, and the people of Russia want this to end, and the two leaders want this to end."

Regarding territory and a possible demilitarized zone

When asked what remains the most difficult issue in trying to reach a peace settlement to end the war, Trump replied that it was territory.

"Well, I think the land you're talking about, some of that land has already been taken. Some of that land may be available to be taken, but it could be taken over the next few months, and wouldn't you rather make a deal now... listen, let me tell you, they've been very brave. They've fought very hard and continue to fight very hard and inflict tremendous damage," Trump said, referring to the Ukrainian military.

Trump was asked if the parties had agreed on a territorial exchange or a proposed demilitarized zone in Donbas, which would mean neither Russia nor Ukraine would control the territory. Trump noted that "agreed" was too strong a word, but said progress had been made on the issue.

Trump was then pressed on a recent Kremlin statement suggesting that Ukraine should completely abandon the Donbas region, which he said was an issue the teams must "resolve."

"Well, that's what they asked for," Trump said, referring to Russia. "And, you know, there's a dispute about that. So they'll have to resolve it. It's an issue they have to resolve... I think it's moving in the right direction," he added.

When Zelenskyy was asked about the issue of territory in the current negotiations, he said that Ukraine's position was "very clear," which is why Trump said that "it's a very difficult issue."

"We must respect our law and our people. We respect the territory we control. And, of course, our position is very clear. That's why President Trump said it's a very difficult issue. And, of course, we have different positions with the Russians on this," Zelenskyy said.

As the New York Post writes, Trump hinted at his readiness to travel to Ukraine after meeting with Zelenskyy. When a journalist at a press conference after the summit asked if Trump would go to Ukraine to help end the war, he replied, "I would have no problem with that."

"I don't expect it. I would like to make a deal and not necessarily go," he said.

But "I offered to go and speak to their parliament," Trump said, as reported by the NY Post, "specifically referring to Ukraine's potential need to cede part of Donbas to Russia."

About the next steps

Zelenskyy and Trump said negotiations would continue in the coming weeks. Trump said Zelenskyy and other European leaders would meet, possibly at the White House, in the coming weeks to continue negotiations.

Trump said that if things went "very well," a peace settlement could be reached in "a few weeks," but it was also possible that a breakthrough would never happen.

"But you know, in a few weeks we'll know one way or another," Trump said, adding, "These were very difficult negotiations."

The US delegation present at the talks, according to the White House, included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane, Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service Josh Grunbaum, White House adviser Stephen Miller, and Jared Kushner, the US President's son-in-law.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine