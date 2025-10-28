$42.070.07
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23730 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19571 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19288 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 18059 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15321 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 35979 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28536 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13215 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
"Macron dreams of himself as Napoleon or Charles XII": Russia claims France is preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service claims that the French General Staff is preparing a contingent of up to two thousand soldiers for deployment in Ukraine. This is allegedly happening on the instructions of President Emmanuel Macron, and the core of the contingent will be made up of assault troops from the French Foreign Legion.

"Macron dreams of himself as Napoleon or Charles XII": Russia claims France is preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers for Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stated that the General Staff of the French army is allegedly preparing to deploy a contingent of up to two thousand soldiers in Ukraine. This is allegedly being done on the instructions of French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports with reference to the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

This message appeared on the website of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service under the title "Napoleon, Charles XII, Macron - the trajectory of a fall". This publication states that French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly "dreams" of military intervention in Ukraine and wants to "go down in history as a commander" like Napoleon or Charles XII.

The publication also states that "the backbone of the formation will be made up of assault troops of the French Foreign Legion, mainly from Latin American countries." It is noted that legionnaires are currently already stationed in areas bordering Ukraine in Poland, undergoing combat coordination, and receiving equipment and military hardware.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian troops would continue to destroy "foreign mercenaries."

As for the information from the Russian foreign intelligence service, it is alarming, although on the other hand, our military constantly hears foreign languages on radios on the contact line. That is, these foreigners are there, we are destroying them. Our military will continue to do their job

- he stated.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Colombian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine on the side of the Russians are engaged in the execution of Ukrainian civilians.

Yevhen Ustimenko

