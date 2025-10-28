The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stated that the General Staff of the French army is allegedly preparing to deploy a contingent of up to two thousand soldiers in Ukraine. This is allegedly being done on the instructions of French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports with reference to the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

This message appeared on the website of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service under the title "Napoleon, Charles XII, Macron - the trajectory of a fall". This publication states that French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly "dreams" of military intervention in Ukraine and wants to "go down in history as a commander" like Napoleon or Charles XII.

The publication also states that "the backbone of the formation will be made up of assault troops of the French Foreign Legion, mainly from Latin American countries." It is noted that legionnaires are currently already stationed in areas bordering Ukraine in Poland, undergoing combat coordination, and receiving equipment and military hardware.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian troops would continue to destroy "foreign mercenaries."

As for the information from the Russian foreign intelligence service, it is alarming, although on the other hand, our military constantly hears foreign languages on radios on the contact line. That is, these foreigners are there, we are destroying them. Our military will continue to do their job - he stated.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Colombian mercenaries fighting in Ukraine on the side of the Russians are engaged in the execution of Ukrainian civilians.