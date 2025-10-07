French Defense Minister resigns

French Defense Minister Bruno Le Maire announced his intention to resign. This was reported by UNN with reference to his post on the social network X.

Under these circumstances, late in the morning, I offered the President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron – IF-U) to immediately leave the government and transfer my duties as Minister of the Armed Forces to the Prime Minister. The President of the Republic accepted my proposal. - the politician's post reads.

The Minister of Defense explained that he agreed to join the government solely out of a sense of duty — in a difficult geopolitical situation, to serve France and its citizens.

I note that my decision evokes incomprehensible, false, and disproportionate reactions in some people. No single situation should hinder the smooth functioning of the country and our institutions. - he wrote.

Bruno Le Maire hopes that this decision will allow negotiations to resume with the aim of forming a new government that France needs.

"My commitment to serving France and the French people will always be driven by a concern for the common good and the state," he noted.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, which the head of state accepted. This happened after the first round of appointments to the new government drew the ire of the opposition and other politicians.

