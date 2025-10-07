$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 16418 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 38348 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 35046 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 38148 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 69238 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 31366 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 38229 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 65452 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 77093 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 92445 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
French Defense Minister resigns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

French Defense Minister Bruno Le Maire announced his intention to resign, which he reported on the social network X. The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, accepted his proposal.

French Defense Minister resigns

French Defense Minister Bruno Le Maire announced his intention to resign. This was reported by UNN with reference to his post on the social network X.

Under these circumstances, late in the morning, I offered the President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron – IF-U) to immediately leave the government and transfer my duties as Minister of the Armed Forces to the Prime Minister. The President of the Republic accepted my proposal.

- the politician's post reads.

The Minister of Defense explained that he agreed to join the government solely out of a sense of duty — in a difficult geopolitical situation, to serve France and its citizens.

I note that my decision evokes incomprehensible, false, and disproportionate reactions in some people. No single situation should hinder the smooth functioning of the country and our institutions.

- he wrote.

Bruno Le Maire hopes that this decision will allow negotiations to resume with the aim of forming a new government that France needs.

"My commitment to serving France and the French people will always be driven by a concern for the common good and the state," he noted.

Recall

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, which the head of state accepted. This happened after the first round of appointments to the new government drew the ire of the opposition and other politicians.

New French government faces no-confidence threats from opposition06.10.25, 08:39

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sébastien Lecornu
Emmanuel Macron
France