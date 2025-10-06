$41.280.00
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
New French government faces no-confidence threats from opposition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

The new French government, led by 39-year-old Lecornu, has already faced criticism and threats of a no-confidence vote from far-left parties. This comes amid tense budget negotiations and scrutiny of the country's financial deficit.

New French government faces no-confidence threats from opposition

The latest composition of President Macron's government is an "unwelcome continuation of previous policies," according to France's far-left party.

UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Sébastien Lecornu is the seventh prime minister approved by French President Emmanuel Macron. The new head of the French cabinet has already submitted a list of candidates for his government to the head of state.

Five representatives of the Bayrou government will continue their work. These include Jean-Noël Barrot at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Retailleau at the Ministry of Interior, and Gérald Darmanin at the Ministry of Justice.

The first major test for the 39-year-old Lecornu will be a speech on Tuesday, in which he is expected to outline his political program. Meanwhile, budget negotiations in France itself are becoming increasingly tense. The situation requires delicate compromises between three ideologically opposed blocs – Macron's ruling centrist minority, the far-right, and the left.

Lecornu's two predecessors, François Bayrou and Michel Barnier, were dismissed by parliament over efforts to curb France's public spending at a time when rating agencies and investors are closely monitoring the country's budget deficit, the largest in the eurozone, reminds The Guardian.

Political opponents stated that Macron's latest cabinet is a continuation of past policies, an unwelcome succession, and against this backdrop, far-left parties stood out – they promise to table a vote of no confidence. At the same time, tense budget negotiations in the Western European country continue.

Lecornu appointed Roland Lescure, a close ally of the president, as finance minister. Lescure spent a short time in the Socialist Party at the beginning of his career.

The new head of the Ministry of Finance will face a difficult balancing act:

  • he must secure support or abstention from the socialists;
    • while preserving Macron's "pro-business" legacy;
      • keeping conservatives and liberals "on board."

        He will also have to be mindful of the far-right's budgetary concerns, given their willingness to try to topple the government again.

        Recall

        On September 8, the French parliament supported a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister François Bayrou's government by a majority of votes.

        French President Emmanuel Macron, "sharing Berlin's skepticism," is not particularly enthusiastic about the European Commission's plan for a "drone wall."

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        PoliticsNews of the World
        François Bayrou
        Gérald Darmanin
        The Guardian
        Emmanuel Macron
        France