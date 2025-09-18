France prepares for mass protests: over 800,000 people expected to take to the streets

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
08:50 AM • 604 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 5590 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 7866 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 31645 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 38529 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 31169 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 30242 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 33907 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 40187 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41957 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
5.9m/s
62%
751mm
Popular news
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM • 13204 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhotoSeptember 18, 12:07 AM • 15226 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 14580 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 16022 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 10498 views
Publications
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 416 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 5590 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 31645 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 35567 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 66444 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Pope Leo XIV
Pope Francis
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 5224 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 17894 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 18587 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 17468 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 46874 views
Actual
WhatsApp
Shahed-136
YouTube
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

France prepares for mass protests: over 800,000 people expected to take to the streets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

In France, trade unions have announced a nationwide strike against cuts in state benefits. Over 800,000 people are expected to join the protests in 250 cities on September 18, posing the biggest challenge yet for new Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

France prepares for mass protests: over 800,000 people expected to take to the streets

In a sign of protest against cuts in government payments in France, trade unions have announced a nationwide strike. More than 800,000 people are expected to join the actions in 250 cities across the country on September 18. This is reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

Such massive protests will be the biggest challenge for the country's new Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, who has just begun negotiations with the opposition on the 2026 budget.

Sébastien Lecornu becomes new Prime Minister of France09.09.25, 21:44 • 5138 views

It was previously reported that the government's new plan envisages savings of 44 billion euros, which was announced back in the summer by the previous head of government, François Bayrou. Now Lecornu must prove his cabinet's ability to keep the situation under control while people are massively taking to the streets in protest.

For the first time since the 2023 pension reform, all trade union associations have joined the strike. The action could paralyze key sectors – from schools and transport to energy, waste collection, and even the media.

If savings are needed, the government must start by ending tax payments to the richest 

– said Denis Brean, a member of the Federal Bureau of Metalworkers of the CGT, to Euractiv. 

He sharply criticized the "211 billion euros of state aid" directed to private companies.

Law enforcement agencies in France are already preparing for potential unrest in cities. The outgoing Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, warned of possible "sabotage" and actions by "ultraleft groups prone to violence." According to the minister, between 5,000 and 10,000 radical activists could join the protests. More than 80,000 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed across the country to maintain order.

The mobilization comes just a week after the massive demonstrations on September 10, which gathered almost 200,000 participants under the slogan "Block everything". 

Recall

 On September 10, protesters in France took part in an action called "Block everything," expressing dissatisfaction with Macron's policies and budget cuts. On that day, almost 300 rioters were detained, and the police used tear gas.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Electricity
François Bayrou
Sébastien Lecornu
France