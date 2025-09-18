France prepares for mass protests: over 800,000 people expected to take to the streets

In a sign of protest against cuts in government payments in France, trade unions have announced a nationwide strike. More than 800,000 people are expected to join the actions in 250 cities across the country on September 18. This is reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Such massive protests will be the biggest challenge for the country's new Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, who has just begun negotiations with the opposition on the 2026 budget.

It was previously reported that the government's new plan envisages savings of 44 billion euros, which was announced back in the summer by the previous head of government, François Bayrou. Now Lecornu must prove his cabinet's ability to keep the situation under control while people are massively taking to the streets in protest.

For the first time since the 2023 pension reform, all trade union associations have joined the strike. The action could paralyze key sectors – from schools and transport to energy, waste collection, and even the media.

If savings are needed, the government must start by ending tax payments to the richest – said Denis Brean, a member of the Federal Bureau of Metalworkers of the CGT, to Euractiv.

He sharply criticized the "211 billion euros of state aid" directed to private companies.

Law enforcement agencies in France are already preparing for potential unrest in cities. The outgoing Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, warned of possible "sabotage" and actions by "ultraleft groups prone to violence." According to the minister, between 5,000 and 10,000 radical activists could join the protests. More than 80,000 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed across the country to maintain order.

The mobilization comes just a week after the massive demonstrations on September 10, which gathered almost 200,000 participants under the slogan "Block everything".

On September 10, protesters in France took part in an action called "Block everything," expressing dissatisfaction with Macron's policies and budget cuts. On that day, almost 300 rioters were detained, and the police used tear gas.