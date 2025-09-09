$41.250.03
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sébastien Lecornu becomes new Prime Minister of France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The President of France appointed Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu as Prime Minister. This happened after the resignation of François Bayrou, who failed to curb the budget deficit.

President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu as Prime Minister. He has tasked him with trying to find consensus in a divided parliament and pass the 2026 budget, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier on Monday, French Prime Minister François Bayrou resigned, which Macron accepted. He was forced to step down after only nine months in office, as he failed to deliver on a key promise: to push through an unpopular plan to curb France's growing budget deficit.

Before the confidence vote, Bayrou warned lawmakers that his removal would not solve the country's problems.

You have the power to overthrow the government, but you do not have the power to erase reality. Reality will remain relentless: spending will continue to rise, and the burden of debt, already unbearable, will become heavier and more expensive 

– he said.

Now Lecornu faces a dual challenge: extricating France from financial quicksand while leading a government that can expect mass protests. Nationwide demonstrations and highway blockades are planned for Wednesday, and a broader union-led strike will take place on September 18.

Recall

On September 8, the French parliament supported a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister François Bayrou, who had been in office for nine months, by a majority vote. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

