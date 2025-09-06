India and France share a determination to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine: Macron and Modi discussed the results of the "Coalition of the Willing"

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 22833 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 37385 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 37772 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 36182 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 44737 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 55153 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 33973 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 41687 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 45470 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 37418 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
50%
756mm
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia opened ticket sales for direct trains to the EU on the European gauge: list of routesSeptember 6, 08:02 AM • 7092 views
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in IzmailSeptember 6, 09:01 AM • 16792 views
In Chernihiv, Russians dropped propaganda leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes from a droneSeptember 6, 10:08 AM • 6344 views
Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilities12:19 PM • 4370 views
Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumed01:28 PM • 10508 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 37389 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 37776 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 55155 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 37608 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 60877 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 42216 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 94723 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 40359 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 44564 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 45621 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Facebook
Shahed-136

India and France share a determination to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine: Macron and Modi discussed the results of the "Coalition of the Willing"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the results of the "Coalition of the Willing". The leaders share a determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

India and France share a determination to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine: Macron and Modi discussed the results of the "Coalition of the Willing"

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders discussed the results of the work of the "Coalition of the Willing", and also noted that they share the determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, UNN reports.

... spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I presented to him the results of the work we did with President Zelenskyy and our partners from the Coalition of the Willing last Thursday in Paris.

- said the President of France.

According to Macron, "India and France share the same determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Building on our friendship and our strategic partnership, we will continue to move forward together to pave this path to peace.

- summarized the President of France.

Ursula von der Leyen calls on India to play a more active role in ending Russian aggression04.09.25, 17:41 • 4273 views

Recall

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed support for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine during a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed bilateral partnership and ways to deepen cooperation.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
India
Narendra Modi
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine