India and France share a determination to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine: Macron and Modi discussed the results of the "Coalition of the Willing"

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders discussed the results of the work of the "Coalition of the Willing", and also noted that they share the determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, UNN reports.

... spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I presented to him the results of the work we did with President Zelenskyy and our partners from the Coalition of the Willing last Thursday in Paris. - said the President of France.

According to Macron, "India and France share the same determination to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Building on our friendship and our strategic partnership, we will continue to move forward together to pave this path to peace. - summarized the President of France.

Recall

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed support for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine during a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed bilateral partnership and ways to deepen cooperation.