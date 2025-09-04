$41.370.01
Ursula von der Leyen calls on India to play a more active role in ending Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The EU expects Delhi to play a more active role in stopping the aggression and paving the way for peace.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the Russian-Ukrainian war and the search for paths to peace. She announced this on the social network X on September 4, writes UNN.

Details

According to von der Leyen, the EU highly values India's contacts with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and counts on Delhi's more active role in stopping Russian aggression.

We sincerely welcome India's continued cooperation with President Zelenskyy. India plays an important role in ending the aggressive war with Russia and paving the way for peace 

– she emphasized.

The head of the European Commission stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine has global consequences for security and the world economy.

"Always a pleasure to meet with Putin": Indian PM discussed partnership with Russian dictator01.09.25, 06:39 • 6098 views

In addition to the topic of peace, the parties discussed the prospects of a strategic partnership between the EU and India. Von der Leyen noted that at the upcoming EU-India summit in 2026, they plan to agree on a joint strategic program, as well as complete negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year.

Indian Prime Minister confirms support for peaceful settlement in Ukraine during phone call with Zelenskyy - Reuters30.08.25, 22:09 • 5463 views

Stepan Haftko

