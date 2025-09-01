"Always a pleasure to meet with Putin": Indian PM discussed partnership with Russian dictator

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
August 31, 09:30 PM • 11993 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 11582 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 42576 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 82523 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 95083 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 109735 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 119593 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 256715 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 114893 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 86394 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
72%
744mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 27185 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 26306 views
In Lviv, a 73-year-old woman had a 12-centimeter parasite removed: what makes it dangerousAugust 31, 05:58 PM • 5836 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 13393 views
President of Ukraine hopes for effective investigation into Parubiy's murderAugust 31, 06:40 PM • 8610 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 11004 views
In Fastiv, a man shot a father and son: one deadAugust 31, 08:34 PM • 4544 views
Fire broke out in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after an attack by unknown drones: details12:32 AM • 10467 views
New Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles may have been used for the first time to strike a Russian base in Crimea.Photo01:01 AM • 7842 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 108240 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 238462 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 239221 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 330852 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 278467 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
Crimea
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 112250 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 244770 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 267742 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 264666 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 244337 views
Actual
Fake news
Mi-24
Mi-8
Truth Social
Financial Times

"Always a pleasure to meet with Putin": Indian PM discussed partnership with Russian dictator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Prime Minister of India met with Putin and the Chinese leader at the SCO summit. Issues of economic, political partnership and security were discussed.

"Always a pleasure to meet with Putin": Indian PM discussed partnership with Russian dictator

The Prime Minister of India met with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post by Narendra Modi on social networks.

The head of the Indian government noted that it is always a pleasure to meet with Putin, and the meetings in Tianjin are held in the format of exchanging views on cooperation and regional security.

Always a pleasure to meet with President Putin!

- Modi wrote.

Summit participants discuss key issues of economic and political partnership, as well as mechanisms of cooperation in the field of security between SCO member countries.

Recall

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed support for efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the war. Zelenskyy hopes that his call for a ceasefire will be heard at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.  

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
India
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine