"Always a pleasure to meet with Putin": Indian PM discussed partnership with Russian dictator

The Prime Minister of India met with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post by Narendra Modi on social networks.

The head of the Indian government noted that it is always a pleasure to meet with Putin, and the meetings in Tianjin are held in the format of exchanging views on cooperation and regional security.

Always a pleasure to meet with President Putin! - Modi wrote.

Summit participants discuss key issues of economic and political partnership, as well as mechanisms of cooperation in the field of security between SCO member countries.

Recall

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed support for efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement of the war. Zelenskyy hopes that his call for a ceasefire will be heard at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.