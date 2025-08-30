Indian Prime Minister confirms support for peaceful settlement in Ukraine during phone call with Zelenskyy - Reuters

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 7806 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
01:59 PM • 22618 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 50026 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 65213 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 84427 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 233021 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 101244 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 81549 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 96784 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 303116 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murderAugust 30, 09:59 AM • 52592 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 73912 views
Death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk at a football camp: case under personal control of the Prosecutor GeneralAugust 30, 11:39 AM • 7006 views
Murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy: gunman fired 4 shots to the chestAugust 30, 12:27 PM • 8132 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sources01:31 PM • 12635 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 74212 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 206804 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 211232 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 303113 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 253618 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 98844 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 231614 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 255358 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 252846 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 233537 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Indian Prime Minister confirms support for peaceful settlement in Ukraine during phone call with Zelenskyy - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed support for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine during a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed bilateral partnership and ways to deepen cooperation.

Indian Prime Minister confirms support for peaceful settlement in Ukraine during phone call with Zelenskyy - Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed support for efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As noted in the publication, the parties discussed recent events around Ukraine, as well as prospects for the development of bilateral partnership.

The leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral partnership between India and Ukraine and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest

- stated in Modi's office statement.

Modi emphasized the importance of restoring peace as soon as possible, while Zelenskyy expressed hope that his call for a ceasefire would be heard at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which starts on August 31 in China. At the same time, Modi's office statement does not mention Kyiv's call for a ceasefire. 

Recall

In his evening address, Zelenskyy stated that India is ready to convey the message about a ceasefire to Russia and other leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Maybe we'll do something: Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine30.08.25, 20:24 • 2068 views

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
India
Narendra Modi
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine