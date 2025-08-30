Indian Prime Minister confirms support for peaceful settlement in Ukraine during phone call with Zelenskyy - Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed support for efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As noted in the publication, the parties discussed recent events around Ukraine, as well as prospects for the development of bilateral partnership.

The leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral partnership between India and Ukraine and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest - stated in Modi's office statement.

Modi emphasized the importance of restoring peace as soon as possible, while Zelenskyy expressed hope that his call for a ceasefire would be heard at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which starts on August 31 in China. At the same time, Modi's office statement does not mention Kyiv's call for a ceasefire.

Recall

In his evening address, Zelenskyy stated that India is ready to convey the message about a ceasefire to Russia and other leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

