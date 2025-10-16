French Prime Minister Lecornu survived the first vote of no confidence in the government
Kyiv • UNN
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu successfully passed the first vote of no confidence in his newly formed government. 271 members of the French parliament voted against the disapproval of the political line.
Earlier, the newly formed government of the French Prime Minister faced motions of no confidence. The vote of no confidence came amid previously announced plans by Sébastien Lecornu to suspend the controversial pension law of President Macron. UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.
Details
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu successfully passed the first vote of no confidence in his newly formed government. 271 members of the French parliament voted against disapproving the political line of the new prime minister. This allowed Lecornu to remain the country's prime minister.
Context
The motion to disapprove the actions of Lecornu and his government was proposed by the far-left party "La France Insoumise". 289 votes would have been needed to pass the proposal of the left-wing populists.
The second proposal was submitted by Marine Le Pen's far-right party "National Rally". Bloomberg writes that it, too, after a vote later on Thursday, is likely to fail.
Addition
The vote of no confidence had low chances of success unless it was supported by socialist deputies. Prior to this, Prime Minister Lecornu appealed to French socialists and promised to suspend the controversial pension reform. Thus, if Lecornu's new government survives the second vote, then debates on France's new budget draft may take place.
Recall
French President Emmanuel Macron announced his readiness to dissolve parliament if deputies vote for a vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu promised to suspend the landmark pension reform until the 2027 elections.