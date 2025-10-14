$41.610.01
French Cabinet Head Lecornu Proposed Suspending Macron's Flagship Pension Reform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has pledged to suspend the landmark pension reform until the 2027 elections. This decision was made under pressure from the Socialists, who threatened a vote of no confidence in the government.

French Cabinet Head Lecornu Proposed Suspending Macron's Flagship Pension Reform

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu on Tuesday promised to suspend the landmark pension reform until the 2027 elections. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

Sébastien Lecornu, who returned to the post of Prime Minister of France, promised on Tuesday to suspend the landmark pension reform until the 2027 elections, sacrificing one of President Emmanuel Macron's achievements. Thus, the politician succumbed to the demands of the French socialists, who, in their pressure, threatened another vote of no confidence in the French government.

I will propose to parliament, starting this autumn, to suspend the 2023 pension reform until the presidential elections. The retirement age will not be raised from now until January 2028.

- Lecornu announced during today's speech.

Reference

The pension reform previously caused mass protests across France in 2023. The aim of the reform was to address the problems of the pension system's lack of funds. The discontent led to demonstrations involving more than a million people in the country, but nevertheless, the law on the gradual increase of the retirement age came into force in France in September 2023.

Addition

Lecornu resigned last Monday but was reappointed by the French president on Friday. The politician is expected to face difficulties in passing an austerity budget for next year due to a deeply divided French parliament in which no group has a majority.

Recall

Sébastien Lecornu, reappointed as Prime Minister of France, announced his main goal as passing the country's budget for 2026.

French Prime Minister Lecornu said he agreed to return to the government on condition of "carte blanche" to advance his demands.

Ihor Telezhnikov

