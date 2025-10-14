$41.610.01
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 11872 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 18008 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 14808 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 26710 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 18577 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 26798 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14356 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 24187 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 11892 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Macron ready to dissolve French parliament in case of no-confidence vote in Lecornu's government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated his readiness to dissolve parliament if deputies vote for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's government. Any condemnation of the government would be considered a signal for the dissolution of parliament.

Macron ready to dissolve French parliament in case of no-confidence vote in Lecornu's government

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he is ready to dissolve parliament if deputies vote for a no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. According to him, any condemnation of the government should be considered a signal for the dissolution of parliament, writes UNN with reference to RFI.

Details

According to government spokesperson Maud Bregeon, Emmanuel Macron warned the Council of Ministers that no-confidence votes submitted to the Lecornu government are "votes for dissolution and should be treated as such."

The French leader, as stated, warned the government that he rules out appointing a new prime minister if Lecornu is removed and that he "will then announce the dissolution of the government."

Earlier, UNN wrote that French Prime Minister Lecornu stated that he agreed to return to the government on the condition of a "carte blanche" to advance his demands. He promises to resign if the necessary conditions for work are not created.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sébastien Lecornu
Emmanuel Macron
France