Macron ready to dissolve French parliament in case of no-confidence vote in Lecornu's government

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he is ready to dissolve parliament if deputies vote for a no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. According to him, any condemnation of the government should be considered a signal for the dissolution of parliament, writes UNN with reference to RFI.

Details

According to government spokesperson Maud Bregeon, Emmanuel Macron warned the Council of Ministers that no-confidence votes submitted to the Lecornu government are "votes for dissolution and should be treated as such."

The French leader, as stated, warned the government that he rules out appointing a new prime minister if Lecornu is removed and that he "will then announce the dissolution of the government."

Earlier, UNN wrote that French Prime Minister Lecornu stated that he agreed to return to the government on the condition of a "carte blanche" to advance his demands. He promises to resign if the necessary conditions for work are not created.