Demands for the reduction of the Ukrainian army are an absolute "red line" for France - Lecornu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 971 views

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that the demilitarization of Ukraine is an absolute "red line" for France. He emphasized that France cannot deny Ukraine membership in NATO and agree to the demilitarization of its armed forces.

Demands for the reduction of the Ukrainian army are an absolute "red line" for France - Lecornu

France cannot refuse Ukraine's accession to NATO and agree to the demilitarization of the Ukrainian armed forces. This was stated by the head of the French Ministry of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu, in a conversation with a journalist from Valeurs actuelles.

Details

Our absolute red line is the demilitarization of Ukraine. We must be consistent. We cannot refuse Ukraine's accession to NATO and at the same time agree that it no longer has an army.

 - noted the French Minister of Defense. 

In the context of the question of whether France is going to strengthen the training of the Ukrainian army, including by sending its soldiers, Lecornu answered the following:

Ukrainians must be able to guarantee their own security. This is a key factor, because if they cannot, I would not rely on the security of neighboring countries.

- Lecornu reported.

The official noted that "a coalition of the willing" encourages Ukraine to think about the future format of its army. At the same time, France - to consider opportunities for its industry.

 Ukraine cannot remain dependent on Starlink or American Patriot missiles.

- Lecornu emphasized. 

In the same answer, the official noted that France should take the opportunity to protect its economic interests.

I would like to draw your readers' attention to the fact that if we do not help Ukraine protect our economic interests, we will be the most foolish people in Europe

- Lecornu stated.

 In this regard, he added that neither the British, nor the USA, nor Germany - are waiting for "us to defend their economic interests" in the rearmament and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed Ukraine during his speech in the British Parliament, emphasizing that Russia "illegally attacked it."

The French delegation offered Ukraine options for financing arms and military equipment supplies.

French satellite operator Eutelsat is negotiating with European governments on providing communication in Ukraine. 

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced on Tuesday that she had filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The politician is trying to challenge the court's decision to exclude her from the elections.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

