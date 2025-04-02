A "Coalition of the Willing" is being gathered at NATO headquarters on April 10, "Ramstein" - April 11

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10128 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97621 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 161962 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102402 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338628 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171659 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143648 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195762 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124250 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108053 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

A "Coalition of the Willing" is being gathered at NATO headquarters on April 10, "Ramstein" - April 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20640 views

The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.

A "Coalition of the Willing" is being gathered at NATO headquarters on April 10, "Ramstein" - April 11

The next meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine will be held at NATO Headquarters on April 10, and the next day, April 11, a meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be convened there, the UK's joint delegation to NATO in X reports, writes UNN.

On April 10, UK Defence Secretary John Healey and French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu will host a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at NATO Headquarters in Brussels

- the UK delegation to NATO said in X.

It is also reported that "the UK and Germany are convening the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on April 11.

Supplement

The "coalition of the willing" was launched on February 17, when French President Emmanuel Macron convened a small meeting of leaders in response to a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Less than two weeks later, on March 2, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a second meeting of leaders in London with a longer list of attendees. There was another meeting in London on March 15.

The fourth meeting of the "coalition of the willing" took place in Paris on March 27. It is now a coalition of more than 30 countries that have pledged to step up support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. The meeting in Paris discussed financial and military support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and the EU's 2030 readiness plan.

After Trump's victory in the US elections, the UK initially took over the chairmanship of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, followed by the UK and Germany together. Prior to this, the Contact Group meetings were chaired by the United States.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the UK Defence Secretary will chair a new meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) on April 11.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
John Healey
Sébastien Lecornu
NATO
Brussels
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Bitcoin
