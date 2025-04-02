A "Coalition of the Willing" is being gathered at NATO headquarters on April 10, "Ramstein" - April 11
Kyiv • UNN
The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.
The next meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine will be held at NATO Headquarters on April 10, and the next day, April 11, a meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be convened there, the UK's joint delegation to NATO in X reports, writes UNN.
On April 10, UK Defence Secretary John Healey and French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu will host a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at NATO Headquarters in Brussels
It is also reported that "the UK and Germany are convening the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on April 11.
Supplement
The "coalition of the willing" was launched on February 17, when French President Emmanuel Macron convened a small meeting of leaders in response to a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Less than two weeks later, on March 2, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a second meeting of leaders in London with a longer list of attendees. There was another meeting in London on March 15.
The fourth meeting of the "coalition of the willing" took place in Paris on March 27. It is now a coalition of more than 30 countries that have pledged to step up support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. The meeting in Paris discussed financial and military support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and the EU's 2030 readiness plan.
After Trump's victory in the US elections, the UK initially took over the chairmanship of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, followed by the UK and Germany together. Prior to this, the Contact Group meetings were chaired by the United States.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the UK Defence Secretary will chair a new meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format) on April 11.