The US President will likely not participate in the meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris - Media

European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss work on security guarantees for Ukraine. They will also analyze the consequences of Russia's "stubborn" refusal to end the war. US President Donald Trump is unlikely to participate in the meeting, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian and AFP.

Leaders will discuss the work on security guarantees for Ukraine carried out in recent weeks, and summarize the consequences that should be drawn from Russia's position, which stubbornly refuses peace - stated the administration of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The source said that the main topic of the Paris talks will be security guarantees for Ukraine and "facilitating diplomacy, as the Russians again refuse" efforts to end the war.

It is noted that United States President Donald Trump will not take part in the meeting, the source added. Separately, ministers of the "coalition" countries will discuss military support for Ukraine on Wednesday, said the spokesman for French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

Recall

The Élysée Palace confirmed the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, which will be led by Macron and Starmer. Zelensky is expected to participate to discuss security guarantees.