Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3518 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 12526 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 88779 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 62662 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 112116 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 120901 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 108654 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 89902 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 35973 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 25291 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
The US President will likely not participate in the meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and the consequences of Russia's refusal to make peace. The meeting will likely take place without Trump's participation, but with Zelenskyy.

The US President will likely not participate in the meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris - Media

European leaders will meet in Paris to discuss work on security guarantees for Ukraine. They will also analyze the consequences of Russia's "stubborn" refusal to end the war. US President Donald Trump is unlikely to participate in the meeting, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian and AFP.

Leaders will discuss the work on security guarantees for Ukraine carried out in recent weeks, and summarize the consequences that should be drawn from Russia's position, which stubbornly refuses peace 

- stated the administration of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The source said that the main topic of the Paris talks will be security guarantees for Ukraine and "facilitating diplomacy, as the Russians again refuse" efforts to end the war.

It is noted that United States President Donald Trump will not take part in the meeting, the source added. Separately, ministers of the "coalition" countries will discuss military support for Ukraine on Wednesday, said the spokesman for French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

Recall

The Élysée Palace confirmed the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, which will be led by Macron and Starmer. Zelensky is expected to participate to discuss security guarantees.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sébastien Lecornu
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine