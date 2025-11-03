French Parliament likely to miss key budget deadline - Media

$42.080.01
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 10229 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11478 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18529 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14060 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 13959 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27904 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32873 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29611 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25271 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 44910 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 33995 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 39915 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19272 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 29942 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18529 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 16751 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30118 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40085 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45075 views
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 1968 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 12485 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19404 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 27956 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 49135 views
The Guardian

French Parliament likely to miss key budget deadline - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

France's National Assembly is likely to miss the deadline for voting on the first part of the country's 2026 budget. Lawmakers will not have time to process more than 2,400 amendments by Tuesday.

French Parliament likely to miss key budget deadline - Media

The French National Assembly is likely to miss the deadline for voting on the first part of the country's 2026 budget. Lawmakers are unlikely to have enough time to process more than 2,400 amendments that still need to be discussed and voted on. This is reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

The French National Assembly is expected to miss the deadline for voting on the first part of the country's 2026 budget. Lawmakers in the lower house of the French parliament were supposed to vote on the revenue-raising part of the budget on Tuesday. But it is unlikely that they will have enough time to process more than 2,400 amendments that still need to be discussed and voted on.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that this delay is likely to raise doubts about whether lawmakers will be able to adhere to the tight schedule required to pass the budget. Legislative work must be completed shortly before Christmas so that any adopted bills have the necessary time for consideration by the constitutional court.

We will not have time to vote on the revenue part of the budget on Tuesday.

- said MP Philippe Juvin.

If the vote does not take place on Tuesday, the National Assembly will suspend discussions on the revenue part of the text until November 13. After that, they will have another 10 days to complete discussions before the text is sent to the Senate.

Recall

French Prime Minister-designate Sébastien Lecornu, who was tasked with leading the negotiations, stated that the prospect of a new dissolution of parliament is diminishing, and the adoption of the budget in the near future is realistically achievable with representatives of the country's political establishment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
State budget
Sébastien Lecornu
France