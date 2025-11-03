French Parliament likely to miss key budget deadline - Media

The French National Assembly is likely to miss the deadline for voting on the first part of the country's 2026 budget. Lawmakers are unlikely to have enough time to process more than 2,400 amendments that still need to be discussed and voted on. This is reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

The French National Assembly is expected to miss the deadline for voting on the first part of the country's 2026 budget. Lawmakers in the lower house of the French parliament were supposed to vote on the revenue-raising part of the budget on Tuesday. But it is unlikely that they will have enough time to process more than 2,400 amendments that still need to be discussed and voted on. - the publication writes.

It is noted that this delay is likely to raise doubts about whether lawmakers will be able to adhere to the tight schedule required to pass the budget. Legislative work must be completed shortly before Christmas so that any adopted bills have the necessary time for consideration by the constitutional court.

We will not have time to vote on the revenue part of the budget on Tuesday. - said MP Philippe Juvin.

If the vote does not take place on Tuesday, the National Assembly will suspend discussions on the revenue part of the text until November 13. After that, they will have another 10 days to complete discussions before the text is sent to the Senate.

Recall

French Prime Minister-designate Sébastien Lecornu, who was tasked with leading the negotiations, stated that the prospect of a new dissolution of parliament is diminishing, and the adoption of the budget in the near future is realistically achievable with representatives of the country's political establishment.