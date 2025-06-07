The Minister of Defense of France announced the joint production of UAVs in Ukraine

A French car manufacturer, in cooperation with a defense small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) of France, will launch drone production in Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sebastien Lecornu, on the LCI TV channel, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.

We will start a completely new partnership, where a large company that produces French cars - I am not giving the name, because it is up to it to announce it - will join forces with a French defense SME to arm production lines in Ukraine in order to be able to produce drones - Lecornu noted.

According to him, these drones will be manufactured for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but they can also be used by the French army.

We will also benefit our own armies... in order to constantly have tactical, operational training that adheres to the reality of the conflict in Ukraine - Lecornu added.

The minister stressed that Ukrainians have significant experience in the field of drones: "Ukrainians are better than us in their ability to imagine drones and especially to develop a doctrine that goes around this."

Let us remind you

On the eve, the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and France discussed the participation of French companies in the production of drones and air defense systems for the Armed Forces. In addition, Umerov discussed joint projects in the field of defense with the Minister of Defense of Spain.

