The Minister of Defense of France announced the joint production of UAVs in Ukraine

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 15391 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 52188 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 45356 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 106718 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 90121 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 134719 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166170 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120722 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101317 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92367 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.2m/s
78%
750mm
Popular news

The occupiers are dismantling the captured Ukrainian landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky" for spare parts - partisans

June 6, 04:17 PM • 10394 views

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: the city is being attacked by missiles

June 6, 04:59 PM • 14889 views

In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate the arrival of enemy missiles - OVA

June 6, 05:15 PM • 9398 views

The SES has suspended emergency rescue operations in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv for the night

June 6, 05:52 PM • 7734 views

Russians occupied Kondrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region and advanced near three more settlements - DeepState

08:26 PM • 4924 views
Publications

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 49791 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 53734 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 98747 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 106708 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 132992 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 52167 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 103083 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 146690 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 108784 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 149290 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

The Minister of Defense of France announced the joint production of UAVs in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

A French car manufacturing company will join forces with a defense SME to produce drones in Ukraine. They will be manufactured for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the French army.

The Minister of Defense of France announced the joint production of UAVs in Ukraine

A French car manufacturer, in cooperation with a defense small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) of France, will launch drone production in Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sebastien Lecornu, on the LCI TV channel, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.

We will start a completely new partnership, where a large company that produces French cars - I am not giving the name, because it is up to it to announce it - will join forces with a French defense SME to arm production lines in Ukraine in order to be able to produce drones

- Lecornu noted.

According to him, these drones will be manufactured for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but they can also be used by the French army.

We will also benefit our own armies... in order to constantly have tactical, operational training that adheres to the reality of the conflict in Ukraine

- Lecornu added.

The minister stressed that Ukrainians have significant experience in the field of drones: "Ukrainians are better than us in their ability to imagine drones and especially to develop a doctrine that goes around this."

Let us remind you

On the eve, the Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and France discussed the participation of French companies in the production of drones and air defense systems for the Armed Forces. In addition, Umerov discussed joint projects in the field of defense with the Minister of Defense of Spain.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the online service for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment07.06.25, 01:35 • 716 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarEconomyPolitics
Sébastien Lecornu
Armed Forces of Ukraine
France
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9