The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the online service for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 14165 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 48462 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 43773 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 104660 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 88692 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 134424 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166099 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120675 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101291 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92366 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.1m/s
76%
750mm
Popular news

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 53018 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 49007 views

The occupiers are dismantling the captured Ukrainian landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky" for spare parts - partisans

June 6, 04:17 PM • 9088 views

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: the city is being attacked by missiles

June 6, 04:59 PM • 14141 views

In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate the arrival of enemy missiles - OVA

June 6, 05:15 PM • 7986 views
Publications

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 49020 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 53031 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 98140 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 104660 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 132400 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 48462 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 102877 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 146507 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 108628 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 149140 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the online service for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

The updated service "Window for manufacturers of WME" simplifies the codification of products. Ukrainian gunsmiths can submit an application online and receive clarification on codification.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the online service for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the online service for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment - "Window for manufacturers of OVT". The platform has become even more convenient for enterprises preparing products for codification. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Details

On this online resource, Ukrainian gunsmiths can familiarize themselves with step-by-step algorithms for preparing their products for codification. 

Typical forms of necessary documents are also available for download. Separately, explanations are provided regarding the codification of unmanned systems, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition

- said Deputy Minister of Defense Valeriy Chyrkin.

It is noted that the manufacturer can submit an application for codification of a new model of armament directly on the website of the Ministry of Defense - "Window for manufacturers of OVT".

To do this, you need to: click the "submit application" button, fill out the electronic form and add the necessary documents.

The applicant will receive a notification on the status of document review by e-mail

Let us remind you

Ukrainian defense industry enterprises will be able to manufacture up to 10 million drones in 2025, subject to government orders. The government has introduced financial support programs, preferential lending and grants.

Ukraine is negotiating with France and Spain on joint production of drones and air defense systems - Umerov 05.06.25, 19:40 • 3112 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9