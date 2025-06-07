The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the online service for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment
Kyiv • UNN
The updated service "Window for manufacturers of WME" simplifies the codification of products. Ukrainian gunsmiths can submit an application online and receive clarification on codification.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has updated the online service for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment - "Window for manufacturers of OVT". The platform has become even more convenient for enterprises preparing products for codification. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
On this online resource, Ukrainian gunsmiths can familiarize themselves with step-by-step algorithms for preparing their products for codification.
Typical forms of necessary documents are also available for download. Separately, explanations are provided regarding the codification of unmanned systems, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition
It is noted that the manufacturer can submit an application for codification of a new model of armament directly on the website of the Ministry of Defense - "Window for manufacturers of OVT".
To do this, you need to: click the "submit application" button, fill out the electronic form and add the necessary documents.
The applicant will receive a notification on the status of document review by e-mail
Ukrainian defense industry enterprises will be able to manufacture up to 10 million drones in 2025, subject to government orders. The government has introduced financial support programs, preferential lending and grants.
