New French PM resigns after less than a month in office - media

France's new Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

As reported, the Prime Minister of France submitted his resignation to Emmanuel Macron, as announced by the Élysée Palace.

"The head of state accepted it," the publication writes.

Sébastien Lecornu has been Prime Minister of France for less than a month. He was appointed to the post on September 9, 2025.

Information about his resignation emerged after the first round of appointments to the new French government, which took place this Sunday, October 5, sparked anger from both the opposition and other politicians.