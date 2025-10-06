$41.230.05
New French PM resigns after less than a month in office - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, which the head of state accepted. This happened after the first round of appointments to the new government sparked anger from the opposition and other politicians.

France's new Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the Prime Minister of France submitted his resignation to Emmanuel Macron, as announced by the Élysée Palace.

"The head of state accepted it," the publication writes.

Addition

Sébastien Lecornu has been Prime Minister of France for less than a month. He was appointed to the post on September 9, 2025.

Information about his resignation emerged after the first round of appointments to the new French government, which took place this Sunday, October 5, sparked anger from both the opposition and other politicians.

Julia Shramko

