French President Emmanuel Macron plans to make a statement on the evening of October 8. This was reported by the publication Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

Emmanuel Macron is expected to speak after the deadline he set for former Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to hold consultations with political forces.

According to the publication, the French president is likely to announce the dissolution of the National Assembly - the lower house of parliament.

Le Figaro reports that Macron has already held separate meetings with Senate Speaker Gérard Larcher and National Assembly Speaker Yaël Braun-Pivet. According to Article 12 of the French Constitution, such consultations are mandatory before a decision to dissolve parliament is made.

At the same time, another source of the publication notes that these discussions concerned the search for "points of balance."

The president will make the final decision after receiving Sébastien Lecornu's report on the results of his negotiations with party leaders.

Recall

On September 8, the French parliament supported a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister François Bayrou's government by a majority of votes.

Emmanuel Macron appointed Sébastien Lecornu as the seventh Prime Minister of France.

On October 6, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, which the head of state accepted. This happened after the first round of appointments to the new government angered the opposition and other politicians.

