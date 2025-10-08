$41.340.11
October 7, 03:10 PM • 24062 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 29770 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 25484 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 29080 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 28224 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 52718 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 46389 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 73518 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60898 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57652 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Emmanuel Macron plans to make a statement on the evening of October 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a statement on the evening of October 8, likely announcing the dissolution of the National Assembly. This will follow consultations with political forces and meetings with the speakers of both parliamentary chambers.

Emmanuel Macron plans to make a statement on the evening of October 8

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to make a statement on the evening of October 8. This was reported by the publication Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

Emmanuel Macron is expected to speak after the deadline he set for former Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to hold consultations with political forces.

According to the publication, the French president is likely to announce the dissolution of the National Assembly - the lower house of parliament.

Le Figaro reports that Macron has already held separate meetings with Senate Speaker Gérard Larcher and National Assembly Speaker Yaël Braun-Pivet. According to Article 12 of the French Constitution, such consultations are mandatory before a decision to dissolve parliament is made.

At the same time, another source of the publication notes that these discussions concerned the search for "points of balance."

The president will make the final decision after receiving Sébastien Lecornu's report on the results of his negotiations with party leaders.

Recall

On September 8, the French parliament supported a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister François Bayrou's government by a majority of votes.

Emmanuel Macron appointed Sébastien Lecornu as the seventh Prime Minister of France.

On October 6, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, which the head of state accepted. This happened after the first round of appointments to the new government angered the opposition and other politicians.

French Defense Minister resigns07.10.25, 04:20 • 4208 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sébastien Lecornu
Emmanuel Macron
France