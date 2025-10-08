Political crisis in France: ex-prime minister rules out snap elections and promises 'budget' by new year

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 9794 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 13116 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 14386 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 15097 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 19221 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 18262 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 17000 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 61353 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54948 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39720 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.5m/s
82%
750mm
Popular news
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian languageOctober 8, 02:06 AM • 28271 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNNOctober 8, 02:56 AM • 31635 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 22863 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 30611 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 13010 views
Publications
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 686 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 9794 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 9182 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 30863 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 61353 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Serhiy Marchenko
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 13173 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 38503 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 41709 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 93296 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 88067 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Nord Stream
SWIFT

Political crisis in France: ex-prime minister rules out snap elections and promises 'budget' by new year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Former French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu considers new elections unlikely, discussing concessions with parties for budget support. The politician confirmed the goal of keeping the state deficit below 5%.

Political crisis in France: ex-prime minister rules out snap elections and promises 'budget' by new year

French Prime Minister-designate Sébastien Lecornu, who was tasked with conducting negotiations, said on Wednesday that the prospect of a new dissolution of parliament is diminishing, and that the adoption of the budget in the near future can realistically be agreed upon with representatives of the country's political establishment.

UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro.

Details

Former French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who is now responsible for negotiations, believes that new elections as a way out of the government crisis are unlikely. At the same time, the politician is discussing with representatives of the country's main political parties the "concessions" necessary to gain support for the budget.

According to new statements, there is a significant consolidated desire for France to have a budget by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, in the economic sphere, Lecornu confirmed the goal of keeping the public deficit below 5%.

Thus, the following reality is confirmed:

The prospect of a new dissolution of parliament is diminishing thanks to the "readiness" of political parties to agree on a compromise budget by December 31 of this year,

- notes Le Figaro.

Nevertheless, the media indicate that French President Emmanuel Macron is currently more isolated than ever.

Not only the opposition, but also some of his allies are abandoning him.

Recall

The press previously indicated that Emmanuel Macron, on a cold autumn Monday morning, was seen "alone" near the Seine, similar to the image of Charles de Gaulle (founder and first President of the Fifth Republic of France in the period 1959-1969), who sought solace on the windy plains of Ireland after his resignation.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Republic of Ireland
Sébastien Lecornu
Emmanuel Macron
France