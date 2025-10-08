French Prime Minister-designate Sébastien Lecornu, who was tasked with conducting negotiations, said on Wednesday that the prospect of a new dissolution of parliament is diminishing, and that the adoption of the budget in the near future can realistically be agreed upon with representatives of the country's political establishment.

UNN reports with reference to Le Figaro.

Details

Former French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who is now responsible for negotiations, believes that new elections as a way out of the government crisis are unlikely. At the same time, the politician is discussing with representatives of the country's main political parties the "concessions" necessary to gain support for the budget.

According to new statements, there is a significant consolidated desire for France to have a budget by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, in the economic sphere, Lecornu confirmed the goal of keeping the public deficit below 5%.

Thus, the following reality is confirmed:

The prospect of a new dissolution of parliament is diminishing thanks to the "readiness" of political parties to agree on a compromise budget by December 31 of this year, - notes Le Figaro.

Nevertheless, the media indicate that French President Emmanuel Macron is currently more isolated than ever.

Not only the opposition, but also some of his allies are abandoning him.

Recall

The press previously indicated that Emmanuel Macron, on a cold autumn Monday morning, was seen "alone" near the Seine, similar to the image of Charles de Gaulle (founder and first President of the Fifth Republic of France in the period 1959-1969), who sought solace on the windy plains of Ireland after his resignation.