Amidst disputes over France's budget and concerns about the inability to form a long-lasting government, calls for Emmanuel Macron's resignation and early parliamentary elections are becoming more frequent in the country.

Details

In France, another prime minister was forced to resign: the government could not be formed again, and President Emmanuel Macron, on a cold autumn morning, was seen "alone" near the Seine, similar to the image of Charles de Gaulle (founder and first President of the Fifth Republic of France in the period 1959-1969), who sought solace on the windy plains of Ireland after his resignation.

The unpopular Macron is increasingly isolated domestically, watching former allies distance themselves - Reuters writes.

Sébastien Lecornu's resignation increases the chances that Macron may not even complete his last term. In opposition circles in France, questions are being raised about both the resignation of the current leader of the country and new parliamentary elections.

Almost half of French people blame Macron for the current crisis, while 51% of them believe that his resignation could break the deadlock - the publication writes.

Macron is now isolated, without direction or support. He must answer for the consequences: either resignation or dissolution - wrote Philippe Ballard, a far-right MP from the National Rally, on X.

Recently, Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, called for the dissolution of parliament and new elections.

RN benefits from the breakdown of the center and gains protest votes, viewing dissolution as a unique opportunity to finally govern - she noted.

Reference

After last year's failed attempt to call an early legislative vote, which led to, Macron tried to cope with minority cabinets and maintain balance, amidst a divided parliament between three ideologically opposed blocs

Determined to preserve his economic legacy of tax cuts and pension reforms at a time when investors were growing concerned about France's huge deficit, Macron appointed prime ministers from a specially created alliance of conservatives and centrists. - the publication's material states.

Governments tried to adopt deficit reduction measures, but two prime ministers failed due to their inability to fix public finances - the so-called socle commun.

Recall

The latest cabinet, approved by Macron in France, faced criticism from the opposition, all against the backdrop of tense negotiations over the country's budget.

Only a month in office - the new Prime Minister of France, Sébastien Lecornu, submitted his resignation to the President of the country, Emmanuel Macron.

French Defense Minister Bruno Le Maire announced his intention to resign.