Macron seeks solace by the Seine as calls for his resignation grow in France - Reuters

$41.340.11
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 2900 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 24141 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 55485 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 46057 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 48447 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 85269 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 34456 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 40746 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 66817 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 78024 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
95%
753mm
Popular news
Head of Mykolaiv KEU embezzled UAH 1.4 million allocated for the country's defenseOctober 6, 10:50 PM • 15299 views
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 17588 views
Finnish President and Prime Minister to visit US for meeting with Trump: what will they discuss?03:01 AM • 5536 views
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine04:42 AM • 13545 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT05:57 AM • 4006 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 2924 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 39436 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 49229 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 85281 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 189712 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 15431 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 69172 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 65331 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 140736 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 72224 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
Financial Times

Macron seeks solace by the Seine as calls for his resignation grow in France - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1606 views

In France, calls for Emmanuel Macron's resignation and early elections are growing amid a government crisis and the inability to form an effective government. The recent resignation of Sébastien Lecornu increases the chances that Macron may not serve out his term.

Macron seeks solace by the Seine as calls for his resignation grow in France - Reuters

Amidst disputes over France's budget and concerns about the inability to form a long-lasting government, calls for Emmanuel Macron's resignation and early parliamentary elections are becoming more frequent in the country.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

In France, another prime minister was forced to resign: the government could not be formed again, and President Emmanuel Macron, on a cold autumn morning, was seen "alone" near the Seine, similar to the image of Charles de Gaulle (founder and first President of the Fifth Republic of France in the period 1959-1969), who sought solace on the windy plains of Ireland after his resignation.

The unpopular Macron is increasingly isolated domestically, watching former allies distance themselves

- Reuters writes.

Sébastien Lecornu's resignation increases the chances that Macron may not even complete his last term. In opposition circles in France, questions are being raised about both the resignation of the current leader of the country and new parliamentary elections.

Almost half of French people blame Macron for the current crisis, while 51% of them believe that his resignation could break the deadlock

- the publication writes.

Macron is now isolated, without direction or support. He must answer for the consequences: either resignation or dissolution

- wrote Philippe Ballard, a far-right MP from the National Rally, on X.

Recently, Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, called for the dissolution of parliament and new elections.

RN benefits from the breakdown of the center and gains protest votes, viewing dissolution as a unique opportunity to finally govern

- she noted.

Reference

After last year's failed attempt to call an early legislative vote, which led to, Macron tried to cope with minority cabinets and maintain balance, amidst a divided parliament between three ideologically opposed blocs

Determined to preserve his economic legacy of tax cuts and pension reforms at a time when investors were growing concerned about France's huge deficit, Macron appointed prime ministers from a specially created alliance of conservatives and centrists.

- the publication's material states.

Governments tried to adopt deficit reduction measures, but two prime ministers failed due to their inability to fix public finances - the so-called socle commun.

Recall

The latest cabinet, approved by Macron in France, faced criticism from the opposition, all against the backdrop of tense negotiations over the country's budget.

Only a month in office - the new Prime Minister of France, Sébastien Lecornu, submitted his resignation to the President of the country, Emmanuel Macron.

French Defense Minister Bruno Le Maire announced his intention to resign.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Marine Le Pen
Sébastien Lecornu
Reuters
Emmanuel Macron
France