France's next prime minister to be appointed within 48 hours - Lecornu

French Prime Minister-designate Sébastien Lecornu stated that the country's new prime minister should be appointed within two days. Lecornu said this in an interview with Le Figaro, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Lecornu stated, after the last two days of negotiations with parliamentary parties, which he conducted on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron, he believes "my mission is complete."

According to him, he "tried everything" to reach a compromise, and he informed the president that Macron should appoint a new head of government "within the next 48 hours."

"The team that must take responsibility, whatever it may be, must be completely detached from presidential ambitions for 2027," he added.

Recall

French Prime Minister-designate Sébastien Lecornu, who was tasked with conducting negotiations, stated on Wednesday that the prospect of a new dissolution of parliament is diminishing, and the adoption of the budget in the near future can realistically be agreed upon with representatives of the country's political establishment.