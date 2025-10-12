Lecornu named the main priority as Prime Minister of France

Sebastian Lecornu, re-appointed as Prime Minister of France, outlined his goals in office. This is reported by UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

According to the politician, his main goal is the adoption of the country's budget for 2026.

I have no other ambition than to get us out of this situation, which is objectively very difficult for everyone. The main thing is how we ensure that on December 31 there is a social security budget and a state budget, and that we deal with some emergencies. - said Lecornu.

He added that he "is not clinging to the post" and "hopes that he will not become a problem."

Recall

On October 10, French President Emmanuel Macron re-appointed Sebastian Lecornu as the country's Prime Minister. This happened after consultations with representatives of the main political forces, with the exception of the left-radical and far-right parties.

