Poland prepares to revoke special status for Ukrainians: what will change from March 2026

The Polish government has begun work on a bill that will gradually phase out the "Special Act" on assistance to citizens of Ukraine. Starting March 4, 2026, refugees will transition to the general rules for foreigners, which entails a significant reduction in social benefits. This was reported by the Office of Polish President Karol Nawrocki, according to UNN.

Details

The decision for a "change of course" is the result of recommendations from the European Commission and the firm stance of President Karol Nawrocki. The Head of the President's Office, Paweł Szefernaker, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter): "No more indefinite extensions of special conditions."

Key changes being prepared by the Ministry of the Interior and Administration:

Abolition of special status: Transition from temporary protection to standard procedures for foreigners.

Transition from temporary protection to standard procedures for foreigners. Restriction of benefits: Access to social programs, specifically "800+," will depend on official employment and payment of contributions to the social insurance system.

Access to social programs, specifically "800+," will depend on official employment and payment of contributions to the social insurance system. Medical assistance: Only the provision of emergency care will remain free of charge.

Only the provision of emergency care will remain free of charge. Economic activity: Benefits will be granted only to economically active Ukrainians – this was a key demand of President Nawrocki, who vetoed previous amendments in August 2025.

Ministry of Interior spokesperson Karolina Gałecka explained that after nearly four years of Ukrainians residing in Poland, the situation has stabilized, and state institutions are ready to work with them within the framework of general rules.

As a reminder, the Special Act of March 12, 2022, allowed Ukrainians to quickly legalize their status and gain full access to public services. Now, Poland is becoming the first EU country to officially announce a final date for ending the special support regime.