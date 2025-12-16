Poland prepares to revoke special status for Ukrainians: what will change from March 2026

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
05:02 PM • 2626 views
15 years in prison: Yanukovych's sentence came into forceVideo
04:20 PM • 9012 views
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 10621 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.Video
03:35 PM • 14490 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 15557 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
December 16, 10:57 AM • 20772 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
December 16, 10:49 AM • 22635 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 23153 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 27758 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 23672 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.6m/s
89%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 16223 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 24757 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 30659 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's propertyDecember 16, 12:00 PM • 15476 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian traceDecember 16, 12:02 PM • 25447 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 13433 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian traceDecember 16, 12:02 PM • 25572 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 30784 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 73598 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 68591 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Andriy Sybiha
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
United States
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 43466 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 60404 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 60370 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 63987 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 98743 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Heating

Poland prepares to revoke special status for Ukrainians: what will change from March 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The Polish government is preparing a bill to revoke the "Special Law" on assistance to Ukrainians from March 4, 2026. Refugees will transition to general rules for the stay of foreigners, which will lead to a reduction in social benefits.

Poland prepares to revoke special status for Ukrainians: what will change from March 2026

The Polish government has begun work on a bill that will gradually phase out the "Special Act" on assistance to citizens of Ukraine. Starting March 4, 2026, refugees will transition to the general rules for foreigners, which entails a significant reduction in social benefits. This was reported by the Office of Polish President Karol Nawrocki, according to UNN.

Details

The decision for a "change of course" is the result of recommendations from the European Commission and the firm stance of President Karol Nawrocki. The Head of the President's Office, Paweł Szefernaker, confirmed on X (formerly Twitter): "No more indefinite extensions of special conditions."

Key changes being prepared by the Ministry of the Interior and Administration:

  • Abolition of special status: Transition from temporary protection to standard procedures for foreigners.
    • Restriction of benefits: Access to social programs, specifically "800+," will depend on official employment and payment of contributions to the social insurance system.
      • Medical assistance: Only the provision of emergency care will remain free of charge.
        • Economic activity: Benefits will be granted only to economically active Ukrainians – this was a key demand of President Nawrocki, who vetoed previous amendments in August 2025.

          Ministry of Interior spokesperson Karolina Gałecka explained that after nearly four years of Ukrainians residing in Poland, the situation has stabilized, and state institutions are ready to work with them within the framework of general rules.

          As a reminder, the Special Act of March 12, 2022, allowed Ukrainians to quickly legalize their status and gain full access to public services. Now, Poland is becoming the first EU country to officially announce a final date for ending the special support regime.

          Stepan Haftko

          PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
          War in Ukraine
          Karol Nawrocki
          European Commission
          Latvia
          Netherlands