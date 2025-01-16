Oil falls in price after hitting a multi-month high: what's happening on the market

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116477 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124538 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125765 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157045 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108203 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153788 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104169 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107036 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 37178 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115683 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113625 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 36805 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128140 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157046 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153789 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172185 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113625 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115683 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138147 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130162 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147756 views
Actual
Oil falls in price after hitting a multi-month high: what's happening on the market

Oil falls in price after hitting a multi-month high: what's happening on the market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22665 views

Brent and WTI crude oil prices fell by 0.5% after reaching multi-month highs. Falling US oil inventories and new sanctions against Russia are affecting the global market.

Oil prices declined slightly on Thursday, a day after hitting multi-month highs due to the latest US sanctions against Russia and a larger-than-forecast drop in US oil inventories, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude oil futures fell 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.66 per barrel by 10:42 GMT (12:42 Kyiv time) after rising 2.6% in the previous session to the highest level since July 26 last year.

Futures for WTI crude oil fell 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $79.69 per barrel after rising 3.3% on Wednesday to the highest level since July 19.

US crude oil inventories fell last week to the lowest level since April 2022, as exports rose and imports fell, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.

The 2 million barrel reduction was greater than the 992 thousand barrel drop that analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.

This drop affected the global supply outlook after the US imposed broader sanctions on Russian oil producers and tankers. The sanctions have forced Moscow's largest customers to look for replacements around the world, while shipping rates have also increased.

Russia's “Phantom Fleet” suffers a blow: dozens of tankers cannot enter ports16.01.25, 12:01 • 29610 views

Given the current oil prices, there may be clashes with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) if US President-elect Donald Trump follows his previous pattern, the newspaper writes. During his first term, he demanded that the group of producers hold down prices every time Brent rose to about $80.

OPEC and its allies, who together as OPEC+ have been cutting production over the past two years, are likely to be cautious about increasing supplies despite the recent price increases, said Rory Johnston, founder of Commodity Context.

"The producer group's optimism has been dashed so often over the past year that it is likely to shift to caution before it begins the process of mitigating production cuts," Johnston said.

Limiting the rise in oil prices, Israel and Hamas agreed to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, the official said.

On the demand side, global oil inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels per day in the first two weeks of 2025 compared to the same period a year earlier, slightly below expectations, JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

Analysts expect oil demand to grow by 1.4 million barrels per day year-on-year in the coming weeks, driven by increased tourist activity in India, where large-scale festivals are held, as well as travel to celebrate the Lunar New Year in China at the end of January.

Some investors are also expecting a potential interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in 2025 following data on declining core inflation in the US, which could support economic activity and energy consumption.

Russia's oil business in the Arctic comes to a halt due to US sanctions15.01.25, 04:46 • 36159 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
jpmorgan-chaseJPMorgan Chase
israelIsrael
opecOPEC
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising