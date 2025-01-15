Russia's oil business in the Arctic comes to a halt due to US sanctions

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129309 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117212 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125275 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126443 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158074 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108446 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154515 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104190 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42256 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116688 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114656 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 28384 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 43249 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129288 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154502 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183291 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172725 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114656 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116688 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138458 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130423 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147988 views
Russia's oil business in the Arctic comes to a halt due to US sanctions

Russia's oil business in the Arctic comes to a halt due to US sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36160 views

Three Russian Arctic oil fields have faced serious disruptions due to US tanker sanctions. The restrictions could lead to a halt in production due to a lack of oil storage capacity.

Russia's huge Arctic oil business has faced serious disruptions due to US sanctions on tankers and storage facilities, which has led to a halt in the supply of crude oil, which had previously been snapped up by Asian buyers, in warehouses. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that all three of Russia's Arctic oil fields - Novy Port, ARKO and Varandey, with a production of about 300,000 barrels per day - are facing interruptions in their operations.

The vessels and infrastructure required for Russia's oil business in the Arctic, which accounts for a tenth of its oil exports by sea, are unique.

Currently, the Umba and Kola, as well as more than a dozen small tankers used as shuttle oil shippers from the fields, are under US sanctions.

At least 15 tankers that came under US sanctions on Friday, including the Shturman Shcherbinin, Mikhail Ulyanov, and Aulis, have been actively involved in the transportation of Russian Arctic varieties over the past two months,

- The publication notes.

Smaller shuttle tankers were designed to operate in the northern seas and have a specific design that allows them to load more oil without compromising the keel clearance.

This could leave Russia with millions of barrels of unsold oil in storage. The limited storage capacity at all three projects means that a few weeks of interruptions in loading could lead to a reduction in production.

At the same time, the publication adds that Lukoil, which produces at the Varandeyske field, is not on the sanctions list.

Since all the oil from the Arctic projects is intended for export, there is no logistics system to feed it into Russia's domestic oil pipeline system.

This means that in the absence of buyers for these oil grades, the volumes will have to be stored in floating storage facilities.

Recall

Tankers carrying 2 million barrels of Russian oil changed course and stopped off the coast of China after US sanctions. Shandong Port Group banned the sanctioned tankers from entering ports.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
reutersReuters
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising