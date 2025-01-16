Russia's “Phantom Fleet” suffers a blow: dozens of tankers cannot enter ports

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129318 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117219 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125282 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158085 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108447 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154520 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104190 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113777 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 42324 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116704 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114670 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 28454 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 43311 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129303 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158066 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154511 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183295 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172731 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114681 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116714 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138468 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130431 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147993 views
Actual
Russia's “Phantom Fleet” suffers a blow: dozens of tankers cannot enter ports

Russia's “Phantom Fleet” suffers a blow: dozens of tankers cannot enter ports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29611 views

New US sanctions have stopped 10% of Russia's shadowy oil transportation fleet. About 65 tankers with Russian oil cannot enter the ports of China and other countries.

A tenth of Russia's shadow fleet has been shut down due to new US sanctions. Almost 500,000 tons of Russian oil products are blocked on tankers.

Transmits to UNN with reference to DW, Moscow Times та Bloomberg.

Details

The latest sanctions imposed by Washingtonhave halted much of the ghost fleet that Moscow uses to sell its oil abroad. [10 percent of the shadow fleet's tankers are stuck at sea. The Moscow Times reports that a tenth of the Russian shadow fleet's tankers, carrying more than $3.5 billion worth of oil, are having problems.

Among the many sanctions imposed by Washington and its partners, special attention is paid to one resource: oil, the sale of which has provided Moscow with significant financial revenues that have been filling the state budget for years. The European Union has imposed an embargo on 90% of oil imported from Russia, and Western countries have imposed an upper limit on the price of black gold exported by Moscow.

Under this system, any vessel operated by Western companies (the latter provide the vast majority of this type of service) that transports Russian oil is subject to a ceiling that prevents it from being sold for more than $60 per barrel. This decision deprives Moscow of a significant margin on oil sales.

According to Lloyd's List Intelligence, the total size of Russia's shadow fleet is almost 670 vessels. Reuters reported that as of January 13, at least 65 tankers carrying Russian oil could not enter the ports of China and other countries.

For many of Moscow's clients, the risk is no longer worth it: buying oil transported by these ships could lead to US sanctions, which is too great a risk.


According to Bloomberg, 21.1 million barrels of crude oil were loaded in Russian ports in the week to January 12, and 21.2 million barrels the week before. The average daily export rate in December was almost 3 million barrels, so in 2.5 weeks, tankers could have exported about 53 million barrels of oil worth $3.3-3.6 billion.

A total of 183 tankers flying the flags of various countries are now under restrictions, allegedly transporting Russian oil and oil products in violation of Western sanctions imposed because of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Recall

Representatives of more than 20 countries discussed toughening sanctions against Russian oil exports. The Russian shadow fleet of 600 vessels brought the aggressor $180 billion in revenue last year.

MFA Calls to Stop Russia's “Shadow Fleet” after Kerch Strait Accident10.01.25, 14:01 • 24837 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomyPolitics
reutersReuters
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising