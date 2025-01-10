MFA Calls to Stop Russia's “Shadow Fleet” after Kerch Strait Accident

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for tougher sanctions against Russia's so-called “shadow fleet” over the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, Russia's use of the “shadow fleet” increases the risk of environmental disasters. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN .

This [accident] is also evidence for our partners that Russia's use of the so-called “shadow fleet” for illegal transportation not only brings billions to the Russian military budget, but also increases the risks of environmental disasters and damage to coastal states. This applies not only to the Black Sea - said Tikhiy at a briefing.

“That is why Ukraine once again calls for tighter sanctions restrictions on the operators of the Russian shadow fleet. It's high time to anchor this 'shadow fleet',” added Tychyi.

In addition, he called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to stop its illegal economic activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and to bring it to justice for all the cross-border damage to the environment and people.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Russia continues to earn billions from exporting energy resources, financing its war machine.