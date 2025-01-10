ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 18183 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139345 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122980 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130963 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131450 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166452 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109865 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160446 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104333 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113903 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

MFA Calls to Stop Russia's “Shadow Fleet” after Kerch Strait Accident

MFA Calls to Stop Russia's “Shadow Fleet” after Kerch Strait Accident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24838 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that Russia's use of the so-called “shadow fleet” not only finances its military budget but also threatens the environment.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for tougher sanctions against Russia's so-called “shadow fleet” over the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait.  According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi, Russia's use of the “shadow fleet” increases the risk of environmental disasters. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN .

Details [1

This [accident] is also evidence for our partners that Russia's use of the so-called “shadow fleet” for illegal transportation not only brings billions to the Russian military budget, but also increases the risks of environmental disasters and damage to coastal states. This applies not only to the Black Sea

- said Tikhiy at a briefing.

“That is why Ukraine once again calls for tighter sanctions restrictions on the operators of the Russian shadow fleet. It's high time to anchor this 'shadow fleet',” added Tychyi.

In addition, he called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to stop its illegal economic activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and to bring it to justice for all the cross-border damage to the environment and people.

Recall 

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Russia continues to earn billions from exporting energy resources, financing its war machine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

