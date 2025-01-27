Oil falls amid Trump's renewed call for OPEC to cut prices

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 67795 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89780 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106322 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109361 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103357 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133704 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103715 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116970 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101993 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 46616 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117346 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 52234 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111881 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 67795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129234 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133704 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165780 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155619 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 19069 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23270 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111881 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117346 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139716 views
Actual
Oil falls amid Trump's renewed call for OPEC to cut prices

Oil falls amid Trump's renewed call for OPEC to cut prices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36587 views

Brent crude oil drops to $77.97 after Trump calls on OPEC to cut prices to weaken Russia. Trump threatens sanctions and offers to meet with Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Oil fell in price on Monday after US President Trump called on OPEC to cut prices after announcing large-scale measures to increase US oil and gas production in his first week in office, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 53 cents, or 0.68%, to $77.97 per barrel by 04:30 GMT (06:30 Kyiv time) after rising 21 cents on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.16 per barrel, down 50 cents, or 0.67%.

Trump on Friday reiterated his call for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to lower oil prices to hurt the finances of oil-rich Russia and help end the war in Ukraine, the newspaper writes.

"One way to stop this quickly is for OPEC to stop making so much money and bring down oil prices... This war will stop immediately," Trump said.

Trump also threatened to hit Russia "and other participating countries" with taxes, duties, and sanctions if an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is not reached soon.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he and Trump should meet to discuss the war in Ukraine and energy prices.

"They are preparing for negotiations," said John Driscoll of Singapore-based consultancy JTD Energy, adding that this is creating volatility in the oil markets.

He added that oil markets are likely to be slightly skewed to the downside due to Trump's policy of increasing US production as he seeks to secure overseas markets for US oil.

"He's going to want to win back some of OPEC's market share, so in that sense, he's kind of a competitor," Driscoll said.

However, OPEC and its allies, including Russia, have not yet responded to Trump's call, and OPEC+ delegates pointed to an existing plan to start increasing oil production in April.

Both indicators declined for the first time in five weeks last week, as fears of sanctions against Russia that could disrupt supplies eased.

Goldman Sachs analysts said they do not expect a serious blow to Russian production, as higher freight rates stimulate a greater supply of non-sanctioned vessels to carry Russian crude, and a deepening discount on the affected Russian ESPO grade attracts price-sensitive buyers.

"Since the ultimate goal of the sanctions is to reduce revenues from Russian oil, we assume that Western policymakers will prioritize maximizing discounts on Russian barrels rather than reducing Russian volumes," the analysts said in their note.

Nevertheless, JP Morgan analysts said that some risk premium is justified, given that the sanctions affect almost 20% of Aframax's global fleet.

"The use of sanctions against the Russian energy sector as leverage in future negotiations could go in either direction, indicating that a zero risk premium is inappropriate," they added in the note.

On the other hand, the United States quickly canceled plans to impose sanctions and tariffs on Colombia after the American country agreed to accept deported migrants from the United States, the White House said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Colombia agrees to accept deported migrants from the United States - White House27.01.25, 07:36 • 32003 views

The sanctions could disrupt oil supplies - last year, Colombia sent about 41% of its maritime oil exports to the United States, according to analyst firm Kpler.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyNews of the World
jpmorgan-chaseJPMorgan Chase
opecOPEC
colombiaColombia
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising