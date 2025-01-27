Colombia agrees to accept deported migrants from the United States - White House

The White House said that Colombia has agreed to "unlimited admission" of immigrants who illegally entered the United States from Colombia, and that President Donald Trump will not levy a 25% duty on the country "if Colombia does not fulfill this agreement." This was reported by CBS News with reference to a statement by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, UNN reports.

It is noted that late on Sunday evening, January 26, White House Press Secretary Carolyn Leavitt said: "The government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump's terms, including the unrestricted admission of all undocumented immigrants from Colombia returning from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without restriction or delay. Based on this agreement, the fully developed IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be postponed and will not be signed unless Colombia complies with this agreement.

The visa sanctions imposed by the State Department and increased inspections by Customs and Border Protection will remain in effect until the first plane with deported Colombians is successfully returned - said Caroline Leavitt.

According to CBS News, Colombia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country had "broken the deadlock" with the United States and said the country's foreign minister and ambassador would travel to Washington, D.C., "in the near future" to continue discussions on the deal.

The statement did not say whether Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petre had a conversation after they exchanged threats on Sunday.

On Sunday, January 26, US President Donald Trump announced measures against Colombia, including tariffs, sanctions and travel bans, after the South American country did not accept two US military planes carrying migrants who were deported as part of Trump's immigration campaign.

