US suspends visa processing in Colombia

The visa section of the US Embassy in Colombia has closed and suspended visa processing. This happened after Colombian President Gustavo Petro refused to accept two flights with migrants from the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the social network X and CNN.

Details

It is noted that the suspension applies to immigrant and non-immigrant species, the number of which is usually estimated at thousands per day.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also authorized “travel sanctions on individuals and families who have been responsible for interfering with repatriation operations in the United States.” The move follows retaliatory measures threatened earlier on Sunday by President Trump - reports CNN.

“the introduction of visa restrictions for people from allied countries is an extraordinary step, as it usually concerns adversaries or people who have violated human rights or the democratic process. Colombia, on the other hand, is a great ally of the United States,” CNN noted.

The newspaper added that it is unclear how many Colombian officials the United States has imposed visa restrictions on.

The measures will continue until Colombia fulfills its obligations to return its citizens, the statement said.

Recall

On Sunday, January 26, Colombian President Gustavo Petro blocked the landing of two US military aircraft in the country carrying deported migrants from the United States. In response, Trump imposed a series of restrictions and sanctions against the country.

Colombia raises duties on US imports by 25% due to conflict with Trump