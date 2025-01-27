Colombia raises duties on US imports by 25% due to conflict with Trump

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered the country's Ministry of Commerce to increase tariffs on imports from the United States by 25% in response to a statement by United States President Donald Trump. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he had ordered the country's Ministry of Commerce to increase duties on imports from the United States by 25% after President Donald Trump announced his intention to introduce a series of new sanctions and policy measures against the South American country.

I have been informed that you impose a 50% duty on the fruits of our human labor to enter the United States, and I am doing the same - wrote Gustavo Petro on social network X, addressing Trump.

According to CNN, The US President announced new measures against Colombia after it blocked the landing of US military deportation flights on Sunday.

The Trump administration claims that the deportation flights were originally approved in plans between the countries, but that the Colombian president suddenly canceled the deal when the planes were in the air. Instead, Colombian President Gustavo Petro rejected the US claim that he had approved two military deportation flights before suddenly abandoning them.

The Colombian leader reacted dismissively to Trump's statement, saying, “Trump, I don't really like traveling to the United States, it's a little boring.

He went on to criticize Trump's policies and character, even suggesting that Trump thinks “I'm an inferior race and I'm not Colombian.” - CNN said in a report .

President Gustavo Petro added that Colombia is “open to the whole world, with open arms, we are building freedom, life and humanity.

Recall

Mexico refused to allow the United States to land a military plane with deported migrants. Previously, similar flights had been successfully carried out to Guatemala, delivering about 80 migrants on board.

