Trump signs executive order to close the US southern border to illegal immigrants

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100799 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102008 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109989 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112670 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134108 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104288 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137171 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103830 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Trump signs executive order to close the US southern border to illegal immigrants

Trump signs executive order to close the US southern border to illegal immigrants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31776 views

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to immediately close the southern border to illegal migrants. The document provides for the expulsion of violators and restrictions on the ability to apply for asylum.

On Wednesday, January 22, US President Donald Trump signed a decree to close the southern border of the United States (with Mexico) to illegal migrants. This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House website.

Details

According to the new decree, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the State Department are instructed to take all necessary measures to immediately remove illegal migrants who have crossed the southern border.

The President has the authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act to prevent illegal aliens from physically entering the United States through the southern border

- the decree says.

A number of states, including Texas, reportedly asked the federal government for protection from the migrant invasion from Mexico during Biden's administration, but "he has failed to protect them from the millions of illegal aliens entering the United States.

The decree also restricts access to immigration law provisions that would allow illegal migrants to remain in the United States. In particular, the restrictions relate to the ability to apply for asylum.

This move is in line with Trump's campaign promise to "close the border on the first day" of his new term.

Recall

Donald Trump has signed an order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to check their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

