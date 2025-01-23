Trump signs executive order to close the US southern border to illegal immigrants

On Wednesday, January 22, US President Donald Trump signed a decree to close the southern border of the United States (with Mexico) to illegal migrants. This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House website.

Details

According to the new decree, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the State Department are instructed to take all necessary measures to immediately remove illegal migrants who have crossed the southern border.

The President has the authority under the Immigration and Nationality Act to prevent illegal aliens from physically entering the United States through the southern border - the decree says.

A number of states, including Texas, reportedly asked the federal government for protection from the migrant invasion from Mexico during Biden's administration, but "he has failed to protect them from the millions of illegal aliens entering the United States.

The decree also restricts access to immigration law provisions that would allow illegal migrants to remain in the United States. In particular, the restrictions relate to the ability to apply for asylum.

This move is in line with Trump's campaign promise to "close the border on the first day" of his new term.

Recall

Donald Trump has signed an order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to check their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.