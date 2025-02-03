moscow has 2 billions of dollars frozen in jpmorgan bank, usa doesn't know what to do with it - WSJ

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34910 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71498 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103476 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102619 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103605 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113338 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103890 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96997 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113518 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30584 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107984 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125035 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163372 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153397 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4619 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107984 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113518 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138847 views
moscow has 2 billions of dollars frozen in jpmorgan bank, usa doesn't know what to do with it - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36132 views

Russia transferred $5 billion through American banks to Turkey under the guise of financing the Akkuyu NPP. The United States froze an additional $2 billion from JPMorgan, but the White House blocked their confiscation due to the Turkish factor.

A few months after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia made a series of huge money transfers to Turkey. In a fairly short time, more than $5 billion was transferred with the promise of further payments. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, these funds were officially intended for the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, a project supported by dictator Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

However, US regulators noticed suspicious activity in these transfers. Two leading U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, helped process these payments, which attracted the attention of U.S. Department of Justice investigators.

Investigators found that in 2022, Russia and Turkey used this nuclear project to quietly transfer billions of dollars through US banks to Turkey and then fund Russian state initiatives.

Russia and Turkey agreed that Gazprombank, which is not under sanctions, would provide a $9 billion loan for the construction of the nuclear power plant. In reality, this money was financed by the Bank of Russia, which was hidden from international observers,

- the publication notes.

After receiving the funds, Turkish banks transferred them to Russian companies that had accounts with Ziraat, the largest Turkish state-owned bank. This scheme allowed Russia to circumvent U.S. sanctions without having to conduct transactions directly through U.S. banks.

In 2022, Gazprombank transferred $3 billion through Citigroup to Ziraat accounts. Another $2 billion went through JPMorgan.

When the U.S. Department of Justice discovered the suspicious transactions, it stopped the next tranche of $2 billion that remained frozen at JPMorgan.

“This money was stolen from us": peskov threatens to take legal action for transferring funds from russian assets to ukraine26.12.24, 02:45 • 79672 views

In 2024, U.S. prosecutors prepared to confiscate $2 billion, arguing that the money was the result of sanctions evasion and money laundering. However, the Biden administration intervened and blocked the process.

The White House feared that the move could anger Turkey, a key but unpredictable US ally. The US government often coordinates the actions of the Department of Justice with the State Department and the National Security Council if they could affect diplomatic relations.

Such requests for a complete freeze of the case are rare

- said the former prosecutors.

Ankara has a difficult position in global politics. It did not join the sanctions against Russia, maintaining economic cooperation with Moscow. At the same time, Turkey supplied Ukraine with lethal weapons. In 2024, Turkey helped to release the American WSJ journalist Evan Hershkovich as part of a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

Washington feared that if the DOJ investigation directly affected Turkey, it could harm cooperation between the two countries on such important issues as prisoner exchange, the fight against terrorism, and the stabilization of Syria.

1 billion dollars: Ukraine receives the first tranche of frozen assets from the US24.12.24, 16:09 • 17275 views

U.S. investigators suspect that the key role in the transfers was played by Turkish intelligence director Ibrahim Kalin, who was then President Erdogan's chief adviser. Also, the then Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati could have been involved in the scheme. None of them commented on the allegations.

Now the issue of the frozen $2 billion falls on the shoulders of the new administration of Donald Trump.

Interestingly, in Trump's first term, his government had already accused the Turkish state-owned bank Halkbank of violating sanctions against Iran, which caused significant tension between Washington and Ankara. Whether Trump will go for an open confrontation with Turkey this time will become known in the coming months, the publication notes.

All frozen assets of the russian federation in the EU should be sent to Ukraine - EU diplomat Kaja Kallas13.12.24, 03:15 • 109305 views

Olga Rozgon

