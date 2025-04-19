$41.380.00
03:10 PM • 7590 views

03:04 PM • 14341 views

02:56 PM • 10650 views

02:01 PM • 11631 views

April 19, 11:37 AM • 14397 views

April 18, 05:00 PM • 69510 views

April 18, 01:41 PM • 84962 views

April 18, 01:23 PM • 84536 views

April 18, 10:59 AM • 89165 views

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119782 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Axios on Rubio's threats of US withdrawal from peace talks: comments were "mostly aimed" at Ukraine

April 19, 07:54 AM • 11216 views

April 19, 08:45 AM • 20695 views

Trump's team says they intend to approve a decision on a complete ceasefire in London - NY Post

April 19, 09:02 AM • 7880 views

Russian missile strike on Odesa region destroyed farmers' warehouses and equipment: consequences shown

April 19, 11:34 AM • 12258 views

A soldier was beaten in a village in Cherkasy region: criminal proceedings have been initiated

01:35 PM • 9878 views
April 19, 08:45 AM • 20882 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 24304 views

April 18, 05:00 PM • 69510 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 102789 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 157348 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
03:04 PM • 14341 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 24199 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 26546 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 27989 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 61847 views
More than 20 robots ran a half-marathon in Beijing for the first time together with people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

In Beijing, 21 humanoid robots participated in a half-marathon alongside people for the first time. The winning robot showed a time of 2:40, the winning person — 1:02.

Twenty-one humanoid robots joined thousands of runners at the Yizhuang Half Marathon in Beijing on Saturday, the first time these machines have run alongside humans over the 21 km distance, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Robots from Chinese manufacturers such as DroidUP and Noetix Robotics came in various shapes and sizes, some shorter than 120 cm, others as tall as 1.8 m. One company boasted that its robot looked almost human, with female facial features and the ability to wink and smile.

Some firms had been testing their robots for weeks before the race. Beijing officials described the event as more of a racing competition given the need for engineering and navigation teams.

"Robots run very well, very stably... I feel like I'm observing the evolution of robots and AI," said spectator He Xishu, who works in artificial intelligence.

The robots were accompanied by human coaches, some of whom had to physically support the machines during the race.

Several robots were wearing running shoes, one had boxing gloves "on", and another was "wearing" a red headband with the words "Bound to Win" in Chinese.

Missi robot nurses will start working with patients at the National Hospital in Singapore06.12.2024, 11:05 • 15426 views

The winner was the Tiangong Ultra robot from the Beijing Innovation Center for Robotics with a result of 2 hours 40 minutes. The winner of the men's race finished in 1 hour 2 minutes.

Tang Jian, chief technology officer at the robotics center, said Tiangong Ultra's performance was due to its long legs and an algorithm allowing it to mimic how humans run a marathon.

"I don't want to boast, but I don't think any other robotics firm in the West has been able to match Tiangong's athletic performance," Tang said, adding that the robot only changed batteries three times during the race.

Addendum

Some robots, such as Tiangong Ultra, completed the race, while others struggled from the start. One robot fell at the starting line and lay there for several minutes before getting up and taking off. One crashed into a railing after running a few meters, causing its human operator to fall.

Although humanoid robots have appeared in marathons in China over the past year, this is the first time they have run alongside humans.

New robotic dogs can help farmers increase profits26.11.2024, 13:41 • 13700 views

China hopes that investment in advanced industries such as robotics will help create new engines of economic growth. However, some analysts doubt that robot participation in marathons is a reliable indicator of their industrial potential.

Alan Fern, a professor of computer science, artificial intelligence, and robotics at Oregon State University, stated that contrary to Beijing officials' claims that such a race requires "breakthroughs in artificial intelligence," the software that allows humanoid robots to run was developed and demonstrated more than five years ago.

"Chinese companies have really focused on demonstrating walking, running, dancing, and other feats of agility. Overall, these are interesting demonstrations, but they don't demonstrate much regarding the usefulness of helpful work or any type of foundational intelligence," Fern said.

Tang, the CTO of the robotics center, said: "Moving forward, we will focus on industrial applications of humanoid robots so that they can truly enter factories, business scenarios, and finally, households."

The DPRK held its first international marathon in 6 years: a local runner won07.04.2025, 18:37 • 10835 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Beijing
North Korea
Singapore
China
United States
