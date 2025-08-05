Ukraine created a robot with an AI-turret that shoots down Russian drones
Kyiv • UNN
Ground robots can now automatically detect and destroy enemy drones. This became possible thanks to the integration of the Predator turret with artificial intelligence on NRK TerMIT robots.
Ground robots that help the Ukrainian military have received another important function: a special AI-based turret independently finds and shoots down enemy drones. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.
Ground robots are already changing the battlefield — transporting cargo, evacuating the wounded, and laying mines. Now another function is being added to these — hitting enemy drones. This became possible thanks to the cooperation of two Brave1 participants — the manufacturers of NRK TerMIT and the Predator turret. The AI-based turret can automatically detect and destroy enemy drones. Remote control of the robot reduces risk for Ukrainian soldiers
