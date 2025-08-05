Ukraine created a robot with an AI-turret that shoots down Russian drones

Ground robots that help the Ukrainian military have received another important function: a special AI-based turret independently finds and shoots down enemy drones. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Ground robots are already changing the battlefield — transporting cargo, evacuating the wounded, and laying mines. Now another function is being added to these — hitting enemy drones. This became possible thanks to the cooperation of two Brave1 participants — the manufacturers of NRK TerMIT and the Predator turret. The AI-based turret can automatically detect and destroy enemy drones. Remote control of the robot reduces risk for Ukrainian soldiers