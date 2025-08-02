$41.710.00
Ministry of Defense approved decision on UAH 9 billion for drones and anti-drone protection: how much and where it will be directed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved the redistribution of 9 billion hryvnias for drones and anti-drone protection. This decision is aimed at strengthening unmanned systems and protecting logistical routes.

Ministry of Defense approved decision on UAH 9 billion for drones and anti-drone protection: how much and where it will be directed

The Ministry of Defense, in compliance with the decision of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, approved the decision to reallocate UAH 9 billion for drones, as well as anti-drone protection for evacuation and logistics routes. This was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As reported by Shmyhal, the Ministry of Defense approved the decision to reallocate funds for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

  • UAH 8 billion - for the urgent needs of military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the “Drone Line” project, and strengthening of unmanned systems in newly formed units. According to Shmyhal, "this will allow for urgent financing of the urgent needs of such units as “Madyar's Birds”, K2, “Rarog”, “Achilles”, “Nemesis”, “Black Forest”. They have demonstrated high efficiency: only last month, 22.7 thousand enemy targets were destroyed";
    • UAH 1 billion - for anti-drone protection of evacuation and logistics routes.

      "Separately, we are working with partners on the issue of financing the "Drone Line" project. Within the framework of a bilateral agreement with the Netherlands, the purchase of drones from Ukrainian manufacturers is envisaged. Thanks to this instrument, the state-owned "Oschadbank" has already provided bank guarantees for contracts worth 837 million euros," Shmyhal added.

      Recall

      President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that agreements with partners on funds for drones are being finalized in the coming days. UAH 400 million euros are expected.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      WarPolitics
      Oschadbank
      Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
      Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Netherlands
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Denys Shmyhal