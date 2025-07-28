Brave1 will soon launch an AI-based drone grant program – Fedorov

After the vote in the Verkhovna Rada on changes to the state budget, the Brave1 platform will launch a program for drones based on artificial intelligence. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Fedorov told how the Brave1 cluster will develop.

Now we have launched a grant program for the missile direction, now we are launching a grant program for explosives. Soon we will expect the launch, after the vote on budget changes, of a program for drones based on artificial intelligence. - said Fedorov.

He also reported that the Ministry of Digital Transformation has developed the direction of "mathematics of war."

There is a Drone Army system. Bonus. This is a gamification system where points are awarded for destroyed equipment. Now we collect high-quality data in real time, which allows us to make decisions. We understand how deep we are working, on which drones, in which area, how the radar field works, what we use to shoot down enemy reconnaissance aircraft. Where we need to strengthen the direction, how much equipment we destroy. That is, we understand a lot of high-quality information - this allows us to make management decisions. - Fedorov said.

He noted that Ukraine sees that Russia is also now transforming its doctrine on the battlefield.

Therefore, we need not just to catch up, but to get ahead. Only high-quality data and correct forecasting of investments in the necessary technologies will help to do this. - Fedorov emphasized.

Addition

A grant program from the Brave1 platform is starting in Ukraine, which will allow scaling up the production of explosives and components for ammunition.