Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 4822 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 13621 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
09:50 AM • 18578 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 25588 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 22974 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 23722 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 27034 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 85852 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 100059 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 71639 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
Brave1 will soon launch an AI-based drone grant program – Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The Brave1 platform is preparing to launch an artificial intelligence-based drone program after voting on amendments to the state budget. The Ministry of Digital Transformation is also developing the "mathematics of war" direction for collecting high-quality data.

Brave1 will soon launch an AI-based drone grant program – Fedorov

After the vote in the Verkhovna Rada on changes to the state budget, the Brave1 platform will launch a program for drones based on artificial intelligence. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Fedorov told how the Brave1 cluster will develop.

Now we have launched a grant program for the missile direction, now we are launching a grant program for explosives. Soon we will expect the launch, after the vote on budget changes, of a program for drones based on artificial intelligence.

- said Fedorov.

He also reported that the Ministry of Digital Transformation has developed the direction of "mathematics of war."

There is a Drone Army system. Bonus. This is a gamification system where points are awarded for destroyed equipment. Now we collect high-quality data in real time, which allows us to make decisions. We understand how deep we are working, on which drones, in which area, how the radar field works, what we use to shoot down enemy reconnaissance aircraft. Where we need to strengthen the direction, how much equipment we destroy. That is, we understand a lot of high-quality information - this allows us to make management decisions.

- Fedorov said.

He noted that Ukraine sees that Russia is also now transforming its doctrine on the battlefield.

Therefore, we need not just to catch up, but to get ahead. Only high-quality data and correct forecasting of investments in the necessary technologies will help to do this.

- Fedorov emphasized.

Drones, EW, and NRK for hit targets: Fedorov spoke about the digitized Brave1 Market

Addition

A grant program from the Brave1 platform is starting in Ukraine, which will allow scaling up the production of explosives and components for ammunition.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsTechnologies
Brave1
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
