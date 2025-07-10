Drones, EW, and NRK for hit targets: Fedorov spoke about the digitized Brave1 Market

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 824 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 6049 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM • 12453 views
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 17084 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 26641 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 61366 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 28649 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 54036 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 147669 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78930 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+28°
2m/s
52%
742mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 31644 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 metersJuly 10, 06:16 AM • 20409 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg07:25 AM • 11291 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 16480 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 7820 views
Publications
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 8272 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 61366 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 68016 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 73774 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 79921 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 140992 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 270367 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 449685 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 278557 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 387104 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

Drones, EW, and NRK for hit targets: Fedorov spoke about the digitized Brave1 Market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17 views

Ukraine is implementing a digitized bonus system for the military, which will allow exchanging e-points for confirmed combat hits for drones and EW equipment. This process, from order to delivery, will take several weeks, significantly accelerating the receipt of necessary technologies.

Drones, EW, and NRK for hit targets: Fedorov spoke about the digitized Brave1 Market

The implementation of digitalization in the drone distribution bonus system will make it more efficient. Military personnel will be able to receive a wider range of effective technologies for confirmed combat damage. And the entire process - from order placement to delivery - will take several weeks. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, units will be able to exchange e-points for drones, EW and NRC systems in Brave1 Market and receive UAVs faster.

What is changing:

  1. For the points received for confirmed enemy damage, the unit can order technologies on Brave1 Market through authorization in the DELTA system.
    1. Coded UAVs, EW systems, NRCs, as well as uncoded FPV drones are available for e-points. This will allow units to choose from a wide range of technologies exactly those they need for effective work.
      1. The order is transferred to DOT-Chain Defense from the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense.
        1. All documents will be generated online - from contracts to acts. No papers, waiting, or filling out documents.

          Now Brave1 will verify damage and award points. This will allow not only to record and collect damage statistics, but also to prepare analytics on the effectiveness of technology application at the front. The Ministry of Digital Transformation will continue to form the program's policy, and the Defense Procurement Agency will be responsible for fast and efficient procurement and supply

          - Fedorov noted.

          Units will be able to place orders using the new model starting in August 2025. Moreover, this can be done both for combat points earned during June and for those that were not used earlier.

          The Army of Drones.Bonus system has become a game-changer for the front. The military received additional motivation, and the state received quality data from the battlefield for making management decisions. We constantly analyze how the system works and make changes in real time so that you don't have to think about unnecessary bureaucracy, but focus on defending and destroying the enemy

          - Fedorov summarized.

          According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, over 400 units have joined the program in more than 10 months of operation. This is about 95% of all drone units operating along the entire front line. During this time, the number of damaged equipment has doubled. Per month, this amounts to thousands of destroyed tanks, UAVs, EW systems, warehouses, air defense systems, cannons, and howitzers.

          Fedorov shows photo of Ukrainian Trembita missile for the first time21.02.25, 17:31 • 30786 views

          Liliia Naboka

          Liliia Naboka

          WarTechnologies
          Brave1
          Mykhailo Fedorov
          Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
          Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9