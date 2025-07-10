Drones, EW, and NRK for hit targets: Fedorov spoke about the digitized Brave1 Market

The implementation of digitalization in the drone distribution bonus system will make it more efficient. Military personnel will be able to receive a wider range of effective technologies for confirmed combat damage. And the entire process - from order placement to delivery - will take several weeks. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, units will be able to exchange e-points for drones, EW and NRC systems in Brave1 Market and receive UAVs faster.

What is changing:

For the points received for confirmed enemy damage, the unit can order technologies on Brave1 Market through authorization in the DELTA system. Coded UAVs, EW systems, NRCs, as well as uncoded FPV drones are available for e-points. This will allow units to choose from a wide range of technologies exactly those they need for effective work. The order is transferred to DOT-Chain Defense from the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense. All documents will be generated online - from contracts to acts. No papers, waiting, or filling out documents.

Now Brave1 will verify damage and award points. This will allow not only to record and collect damage statistics, but also to prepare analytics on the effectiveness of technology application at the front. The Ministry of Digital Transformation will continue to form the program's policy, and the Defense Procurement Agency will be responsible for fast and efficient procurement and supply - Fedorov noted.

Units will be able to place orders using the new model starting in August 2025. Moreover, this can be done both for combat points earned during June and for those that were not used earlier.

The Army of Drones.Bonus system has become a game-changer for the front. The military received additional motivation, and the state received quality data from the battlefield for making management decisions. We constantly analyze how the system works and make changes in real time so that you don't have to think about unnecessary bureaucracy, but focus on defending and destroying the enemy - Fedorov summarized.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, over 400 units have joined the program in more than 10 months of operation. This is about 95% of all drone units operating along the entire front line. During this time, the number of damaged equipment has doubled. Per month, this amounts to thousands of destroyed tanks, UAVs, EW systems, warehouses, air defense systems, cannons, and howitzers.

