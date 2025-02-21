Fedorov shows photo of Ukrainian Trembita missile for the first time

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 11461 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 33013 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 22702 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104635 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88057 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111125 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116400 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145438 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115066 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169082 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 85699 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 42685 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 68827 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101848 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 31778 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 33013 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145438 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136503 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169082 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 11656 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130921 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132904 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161548 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141028 views
Actual
Fedorov shows photo of Ukrainian Trembita missile for the first time

Fedorov shows photo of Ukrainian Trembita missile for the first time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29381 views

At Defense Tech Forum 2025, a Trembita drone missile capable of reaching Moscow was presented. The missile can reach speeds of up to 400 km/h, has a range of 200 km, and costs about $200.

At the Defense Tech Innovations Forum 2025, a Trembita drone missile capable of reaching Moscow was demonstrated for the first time.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In three years, 1,500+ companies have emerged in Ukraine - manufacturers of drones, missiles, robots, electronic warfare, and innovations. Most of these developments did not exist in 2022, and now the Ukrainian Defense Tech market is developing incredibly fast

- Fedorov said.

According to him, in three years it has been possible to “change the rules of the game in Defense Tech,” so now we can identify two key factors that have become game changers: opening of markets - 30+ revolutionary resolutions have been adopted that have removed bureaucracy, unnecessary permits, and given entrepreneurs the opportunity to earn money.

Competition in the market has emerged, and it has become profitable for manufacturers to develop defense technologies. We opened the drone market and then scaled our experience to the market of electronic warfare, robots, ammunition, and missiles. gamification of war - a bonus system of drone distribution.

Image

The more targets our military destroy, the more additional UAVs they receive, and they can choose which ones they want. Gamification brings transparency and creates some competition.

Another important track is investments and grants. Brave1 has already issued more than 470 grants for €1.3+ billion. Another $40 million was raised by private investors through Brave1 in 2024 alone. The Defense Tech Innovations Forum was attended by 150 foreign investors, including large defense companies interested in investing in Ukrainian developers

- Fedorov added.

He also published photos from the Defense Innovation Forum, where you can see the Ukrainian Trembita cruise missile.

Image

Earlier , UNN wrote that Ukraine has begun developing a new missile called Trembita, which should become an important element in the country's defense strategy.

One version of this missile will be capable of reaching Moscow.

Ukraine is developing a missile that can reach moscow - The Economist24.12.24, 02:34 • 21330 views

For reference

The Trembita engine is a modern remake of the $200 pulse jet engine that was first used in the German V-1 bomb in 1944. The engine tube is a rough version. Underneath it hangs a more stylish gray rectangular casing that hides the guidance system and warhead. The Trembita missile is capable of reaching speeds of up to 400 km/h and has a range of 200 km.

Image

 Recall

The United States successfully test-fired an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from the Vandenberg Space Center in California. The missile was equipped with a telemetry joint test element to test the warhead. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Technologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Fedorov shows photo of Ukrainian Trembita missile for the first time | УНН