Fedorov shows photo of Ukrainian Trembita missile for the first time

At the Defense Tech Innovations Forum 2025, a Trembita drone missile capable of reaching Moscow was demonstrated for the first time.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

In three years, 1,500+ companies have emerged in Ukraine - manufacturers of drones, missiles, robots, electronic warfare, and innovations. Most of these developments did not exist in 2022, and now the Ukrainian Defense Tech market is developing incredibly fast - Fedorov said.

According to him, in three years it has been possible to “change the rules of the game in Defense Tech,” so now we can identify two key factors that have become game changers: opening of markets - 30+ revolutionary resolutions have been adopted that have removed bureaucracy, unnecessary permits, and given entrepreneurs the opportunity to earn money.

Competition in the market has emerged, and it has become profitable for manufacturers to develop defense technologies. We opened the drone market and then scaled our experience to the market of electronic warfare, robots, ammunition, and missiles. gamification of war - a bonus system of drone distribution.

The more targets our military destroy, the more additional UAVs they receive, and they can choose which ones they want. Gamification brings transparency and creates some competition.

Another important track is investments and grants. Brave1 has already issued more than 470 grants for €1.3+ billion. Another $40 million was raised by private investors through Brave1 in 2024 alone. The Defense Tech Innovations Forum was attended by 150 foreign investors, including large defense companies interested in investing in Ukrainian developers - Fedorov added.

He also published photos from the Defense Innovation Forum, where you can see the Ukrainian Trembita cruise missile.

Earlier , UNN wrote that Ukraine has begun developing a new missile called Trembita, which should become an important element in the country's defense strategy.

One version of this missile will be capable of reaching Moscow.

Ukraine is developing a missile that can reach moscow - The Economist

The Trembita engine is a modern remake of the $200 pulse jet engine that was first used in the German V-1 bomb in 1944. The engine tube is a rough version. Underneath it hangs a more stylish gray rectangular casing that hides the guidance system and warhead. The Trembita missile is capable of reaching speeds of up to 400 km/h and has a range of 200 km.

