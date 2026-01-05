Terrorist attack in Kyiv: court remanded suspect without bail

The court chose a pre-trial restraint for a Kyiv resident suspected of committing a terrorist act in Obolon: she was taken into custody for 60 days without the right to bail. As a result of the explosion, a National Guard serviceman and his companion were injured. This was reported by the Kyiv prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Recall

In the Obolonsky district of the capital, an SUV exploded, resulting in injuries. Law enforcement officers, cynologists, and explosives experts are working at the scene.

The SBU detained a Russian agent who blew up a Ukrainian military's car in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv on January 4. As a result of the terrorist act, the military and his acquaintance were injured.