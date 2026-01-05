$42.290.12
Exclusive
02:42 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Publications
Exclusives
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Terrorist attack in Kyiv: court remanded suspect without bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The court chose a preventive measure for a Kyiv resident suspected of committing a terrorist act in Obolon in the form of detention for 60 days without the right to bail. As a result of the explosion, a National Guard serviceman and his companion were injured.

Terrorist attack in Kyiv: court remanded suspect without bail

The court chose a pre-trial restraint for a Kyiv resident suspected of committing a terrorist act in Obolon: she was taken into custody for 60 days without the right to bail. As a result of the explosion, a National Guard serviceman and his companion were injured. This was reported by the Kyiv prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

A Kyiv resident suspected of committing a terrorist act in Obolon, as a result of which a National Guard serviceman and his companion were injured, was chosen a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the right to bail for a period of 60 days.

- the message says.

Recall

In the Obolonsky district of the capital, an SUV exploded, resulting in injuries. Law enforcement officers, cynologists, and explosives experts are working at the scene.

The SBU detained a Russian agent who blew up a Ukrainian military's car in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv on January 4. As a result of the terrorist act, the military and his acquaintance were injured.

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv