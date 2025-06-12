Ukrainian Bulava drone outperforms Russian "Lancet" on the battlefield: Fedorov publishes video

The Bulava strike-reconnaissance complex, developed within the Brave1 defense cluster, is already being used on the front and demonstrates superiority over the Russian "Lancet". This was announced by Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, the Bulava drone from DeViro is already performing combat missions and exceeds the characteristics of the Russian analogue.

Until recently, the Russian "lancet" prevailed in the sky. Now it is being supplanted by the developments of our engineers. Bulava works accurately, deep in the enemy's rear and under any conditions – added the minister.

Several companies in Ukraine have already developed analogues of the Russian "Lancet" - Fedorov

According to him, the Ukrainian complex has the following capabilities:

• destruction of key enemy targets, including electronic warfare equipment and air defense systems (including Buk-M, Tor);

• engagement of both stationary and mobile objects;

• transmission of video confirmation of target engagement in real time;

• the presence of a number of unique characteristics that are not disclosed for security reasons.

Technologies are our asymmetric advantage. The more such solutions, the fewer chances the enemy has – Fedorov summarized.

Additionally

The Brave1 defense technology cluster brings together Ukrainian startups, developers, military personnel and investors to accelerate the introduction of innovations into the Defense Forces. The initiative is implemented with the participation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Economy and other structures.

Let us remind you

The Russian loitering munition "Lancet" was actively used against Ukrainian equipment, in particular in artillery duels. In response, Ukraine began mass production of analogues and advanced drones with strike functions.

