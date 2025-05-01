Brave1: over 3600 developments for the Armed Forces and 2 billion grants to entrepreneurs developed in 2 years
Kyiv • UNN
In two years, over 3600 technological developments for the military have been registered on the Brave1 platform. 2 billion grants have been issued to entrepreneurs for the development of drones, EW and ground platforms.
More than 3,600 technological developments have been registered on the Brave1 platform in the two years of the project's existence, which will help Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. This was announced on the air of the national telethon by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.
Details
In two years, more than 3,600 products have been registered on the platform. This is more than one and a half thousand companies. Two billion grants of irrevocable aid have been issued to entrepreneurs. And in fact, we as a state have changed our role here - we have become a venture investor for entrepreneurs who care about the war.
Fedorov noted that Ukraine has developed a number of new drones, ground platforms and electronic warfare systems.
If we are talking about the latest high-tech results, these are drones with homing, which allow you to capture and hit targets without communication. A short-range EW system has appeared, which was not previously in this market. These are logistical ground platforms that are now being purchased by the Ministry of Defense and implemented. Interceptor drones that resist Russian reconnaissance drones
Reference
Brave1 is a cluster for the development of Defense Tech in Ukraine. The team and specialized experts of the cluster provide developers with financial, informational and organizational support for the sake of technological superiority over the enemy and our victory.
Supplement
The new Droid TW development with artificial intelligence recognizes the enemy and performs strike and reconnaissance missions, minimizing risks for Ukrainian soldiers. The complex is effective day and night, supports Starlink.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has allowed the use of the General Chereshnya unmanned FPV aircraft complex in the Armed Forces.