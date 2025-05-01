$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19409 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 132918 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 95887 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 129009 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 206785 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233440 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331830 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137493 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254123 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175997 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Brave1: over 3600 developments for the Armed Forces and 2 billion grants to entrepreneurs developed in 2 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2952 views

In two years, over 3600 technological developments for the military have been registered on the Brave1 platform. 2 billion grants have been issued to entrepreneurs for the development of drones, EW and ground platforms.

Brave1: over 3600 developments for the Armed Forces and 2 billion grants to entrepreneurs developed in 2 years

More than 3,600 technological developments have been registered on the Brave1 platform in the two years of the project's existence, which will help Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. This was announced on the air of the national telethon by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

In two years, more than 3,600 products have been registered on the platform. This is more than one and a half thousand companies. Two billion grants of irrevocable aid have been issued to entrepreneurs. And in fact, we as a state have changed our role here - we have become a venture investor for entrepreneurs who care about the war.

- Fedorov said.

Fedorov noted that Ukraine has developed a number of new drones, ground platforms and electronic warfare systems.

If we are talking about the latest high-tech results, these are drones with homing, which allow you to capture and hit targets without communication. A short-range EW system has appeared, which was not previously in this market. These are logistical ground platforms that are now being purchased by the Ministry of Defense and implemented. Interceptor drones that resist Russian reconnaissance drones

- Fedorov said.

Reference

Brave1 is a cluster for the development of Defense Tech in Ukraine. The team and specialized experts of the cluster provide developers with financial, informational and organizational support for the sake of technological superiority over the enemy and our victory.

Supplement

The new Droid TW development with artificial intelligence recognizes the enemy and performs strike and reconnaissance missions, minimizing risks for Ukrainian soldiers. The complex is effective day and night, supports Starlink.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has allowed the use of the General Chereshnya unmanned FPV aircraft complex in the Armed Forces.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarTechnologies
Starlink
Mikhail Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
