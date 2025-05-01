Brave1: over 3600 developments for the Armed Forces and 2 billion grants to entrepreneurs developed in 2 years

More than 3,600 technological developments have been registered on the Brave1 platform in the two years of the project's existence, which will help Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. This was announced on the air of the national telethon by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

In two years, more than 3,600 products have been registered on the platform. This is more than one and a half thousand companies. Two billion grants of irrevocable aid have been issued to entrepreneurs. And in fact, we as a state have changed our role here - we have become a venture investor for entrepreneurs who care about the war. - Fedorov said.

Fedorov noted that Ukraine has developed a number of new drones, ground platforms and electronic warfare systems.

If we are talking about the latest high-tech results, these are drones with homing, which allow you to capture and hit targets without communication. A short-range EW system has appeared, which was not previously in this market. These are logistical ground platforms that are now being purchased by the Ministry of Defense and implemented. Interceptor drones that resist Russian reconnaissance drones - Fedorov said.

Reference

Brave1 is a cluster for the development of Defense Tech in Ukraine. The team and specialized experts of the cluster provide developers with financial, informational and organizational support for the sake of technological superiority over the enemy and our victory.

Supplement

The new Droid TW development with artificial intelligence recognizes the enemy and performs strike and reconnaissance missions, minimizing risks for Ukrainian soldiers. The complex is effective day and night, supports Starlink.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has allowed the use of the General Chereshnya unmanned FPV aircraft complex in the Armed Forces.