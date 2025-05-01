Several companies in Ukraine have already developed analogues of the Russian "Lancet" - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian companies have developed analogues of the Russian "Lancet" drone, which are already actively used by the Armed Forces. These drones strike enemy air defense systems and other objects at operational depth.
Several companies in Ukraine have already developed analogues of the Russian Lancet drone, which are already actively used by Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. This was announced on the national telethon by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
"We have our own "Lancet" and not just one, but several companies have already developed it. This product is actively used on the battlefield," Fedorov said.
Ukrainian analogues of the "Lancet" are used at operational depth, hitting enemy air defense systems and other objects.
These are drones that work at operational depth. They are guided by other drones, hitting air defense systems and other enemy assets," the minister explained.
Addition
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has allowed the use of the FPV unmanned aircraft complex, which was named "General Cherry," in the Armed Forces. UNN reported this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
The copters of the "General Cherry" complex are based on frames of various sizes. These aircraft have powerful electric motors
UNN also reported that the Ministry of Defense codified and allowed the use of the Ukrainian-made B-1 unmanned aerial complex in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.