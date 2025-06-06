Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,160 occupiers and more than 300 units of equipment

In a day, on June 5, Ukrainian defenders eliminated more than 1160 Russian soldiers and more than 300 units of various equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 993910 (+1160) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10889 (+2)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22685 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 28794 (+44)

MLRS ‒ 1406 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1180 (+3)

aircraft ‒ 413 (0)

helicopters ‒ 336 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 39193 (+174)

cruise missiles ‒ 3271 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 50913 (+101)

special equipment ‒ 3907 (0)

Data is being updated.

Let us remind you

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively destroying enemy weapons at the front. In May alone, 1,391 units of the occupiers' artillery systems were hit. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

In the Kherson direction, a new type of weapon from Brave1 was successfully tested. The enemy stronghold was destroyed by ammunition weighing more than 100 kg.

