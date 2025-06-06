More than 4,500 shellings: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions at the front

On the Russian-Ukrainian front, 189 combat clashes took place during the day of Thursday, June 5, with the occupiers most active in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 05.06.2025, 189 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 33 air strikes, using one missile and 44 KABs. In addition, the Russians involved 1266 kamikaze drones and carried out 4511 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried three times to advance near Vovchansk and in the direction of Dovgenke, and was repulsed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlements of Zapadne, Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Golubivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks.

In the Liman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, Torske and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, three combat clashes took place near Verkhnyokamianske since the beginning of the day. All attempts by the enemy to advance were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped five assaults by the invaders in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechino, Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 18 times. The occupiers concentrated their efforts in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and in the direction of the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar. Our defenders successfully stopped all attempts by the enemy to advance.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units have been trying to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 46 enemy attacks, with five combat engagements still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 171 occupiers, 121 of them irreparably. Also, six units of automotive equipment, six UAVs, 17 motorcycles, two UAV control points were destroyed; a mortar and a gun were damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 24 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and in the direction of Oleksiivka, Komar.

In the Hulyaypil direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried eight times to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and in the direction of Novoandriivka, the invaders carried out four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy tried three times without success to approach the fortifications of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks. The enemy also launched four air strikes, dropping six guided bombs in the process, and carried out 162 artillery shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from a multiple launch rocket system

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

Let us remind you

On Thursday, June 5, Russian assault groups launched an active offensive on Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy wedged into the gray zone and seeped into the forest strips east of the village.

Enemy strong point destroyed by ammunition over 100 kg: a new type of weapon was tested in the Kherson direction