More than 4,500 shellings: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions at the front

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Massive attack on Kyiv: there are casualties, a high-rise building was hit (updated)
10:50 PM • 6376 views

Massive attack on Kyiv: there are casualties, a high-rise building was hit (updated)

June 5, 04:58 PM • 23210 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 52078 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 56355 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 60311 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 66808 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 58555 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 88260 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 62857 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49321 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.6m/s
73%
750mm
Popular news

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 46304 views

"I am with Ukraine": Trump made a statement at the White House

June 5, 04:44 PM • 37113 views

There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

07:47 PM • 11702 views

The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState

08:32 PM • 11210 views

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

09:55 PM • 8804 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 46340 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 132756 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 143037 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 201755 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 241847 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 101805 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 67672 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 112050 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 337282 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 178612 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

More than 4,500 shellings: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

During the day of June 5, 189 combat clashes were recorded at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks, inflicting significant losses.

More than 4,500 shellings: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions at the front

On the Russian-Ukrainian front, 189 combat clashes took place during the day of Thursday, June 5, with the occupiers most active in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 05.06.2025, 189 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 33 air strikes, using one missile and 44 KABs. In addition, the Russians involved 1266 kamikaze drones and carried out 4511 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried three times to advance near Vovchansk and in the direction of Dovgenke, and was repulsed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlements of Zapadne, Petropavlivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Golubivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks. 

In the Liman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, Torske and towards Hryhorivka. 

In the Siversk direction, three combat clashes took place near Verkhnyokamianske since the beginning of the day. All attempts by the enemy to advance were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped five assaults by the invaders in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Predtechino, Bila Hora. 

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 18 times. The occupiers concentrated their efforts in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and in the direction of the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar. Our defenders successfully stopped all attempts by the enemy to advance.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units have been trying to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 46 enemy attacks, with five combat engagements still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 171 occupiers, 121 of them irreparably. Also, six units of automotive equipment, six UAVs, 17 motorcycles, two UAV control points were destroyed; a mortar and a gun were damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 24 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostyantynopil, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and in the direction of Oleksiivka, Komar. 

In the Hulyaypil direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried eight times to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and in the direction of Novoandriivka, the invaders carried out four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy tried three times without success to approach the fortifications of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks. The enemy also launched four air strikes, dropping six guided bombs in the process, and carried out 162 artillery shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from a multiple launch rocket system

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

Let us remind you

On Thursday, June 5, Russian assault groups launched an active offensive on Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy wedged into the gray zone and seeped into the forest strips east of the village.

Enemy strong point destroyed by ammunition over 100 kg: a new type of weapon was tested in the Kherson direction05.06.25, 20:45 • 5418 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9